Are you still looking to buy Nintendo Switch? Hoping to get one for the launch of Mario Kart 8? Here are your best options!

Nintendo's latest gaming console, the Switch, has seen serious shortages in the supply chain since it launched. It's still very difficult to find one and they rarely stay on store shelves. If you're hoping to finally purchase a Switch along side the launch of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, here are the stores where you will have the best change to buy one without having to pay an exploitative amount from a reseller.

Amazon

It's nearly impossible to be fast enough on the draw to officially purchase the Nintendo Switch from Amazon. You have to know exactly when it goes on sale and hit the buy button within minutes. There are, however, a lot of marked up units available from resellers. You will see the price range from about $350 to $400, on average, though I've seen the go for as low as $325. This Friday, however, it is highly likely that Amazon will release a fairly large supply for sale starting at about 9:00 a.m. PT. So, bookmark the page (don't wait for Amazon to send you an email about it), and refresh it regularly starting at 9:00 a.m. on Friday and you might just get lucky.

See at Amazon

GameStop

GameStop is a great place to shop for all your gaming needs. Although it's a small company, compared to the likes of Amazon or Best Buy, it's "in good" with major game distributors like Nintendo. As of this writing, they are currently out of stock online, but you can take your chances with an in-store visit. GameStop regularly gets small shipments sent to their retail locations. Nintendo Life reports that GameStop will have the Switch in stock on Friday, and you can take advantage of up to $200 in trade to put toward your new Switch.

See at GameStop

Best Buy

Best Buy is one of your best bets for getting your hands on a Nintendo Switch very soon. According to GameZone, Best Buy will get a new wave of shipments this Friday alongside the release of Mario Kart 8, so you can pick up the console and the newest hotness at the same time. If you want to start playing right away, I suggest you hop in your car and drive to your local Best Buy before they even open to be sure you'll have a chance to get one right away. You can also take your chances online starting March 29 if you have fast clicking fingers.

See at Best Buy

Target

Target gets a few Switches in stock every once in a while. It's a bit of a game of chance, though. Some days, there are a few, some days, you can't get a single one. I will say, though, they are easier to find in-store than online. You can check Target's website to see if any location in your area are currently stocked and put one on hold if you're lucky enough. If you plan on stopping by Target on your way home from work to pick up some hand soap, make a quick stop over in the games and electronics section to see if there happen to be any in the back room. You might get lucky.

See at Target

Walmart

Though it's got a reputation for selling stuff at a much lower cost than anywhere else, the price of the Switch remains the same at Walmart as everywhere else. It is not currently in stock, though you can sign up to receive a notification when it's available. You can also try to pick one up in-store this Friday, since Walmart will probably be getting a small shipment to fill orders for the Mario Kart 8 launch. I recommend calling your local Walmart ahead of time to see if any new Switches will be available.

See at Walmart

Toys 'R' Us

Nintendo Switch will be back in stock (in-store only) on 4/28 to celebrate the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe release! Quantities limited. — ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) April 25, 2017

Toys 'R' Us is definitely getting the Switch in stock this Friday, just in time for the launch of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. There will be a limited supply, however, so your best option is to show up before your local store opens and hope no one else caught wind of the news. Toys 'R' Us notes in the tweet that Switches will be on sale in stores only, but they do have online reservation for in-store pick-up. It's not clear if you'll be able to reserve a Switch online, or if you'll have to be there in person.

See at Toys 'R' Us