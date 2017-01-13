Want to get in on the Nintendo Switch pre-orders in the UK? Here's where to go.

After the big unveil, the first big Nintendo Switch question is; Where do you go to pre-order? This is going to be the hot ticket in the early part of 2017 and a lot of people are going to be trying to get hold of them.

If you're in the UK, pre-orders are open right this very second, so if you want in, here's where you can get one.

Amazon UK

The initial batch has already sold through, but Amazon will be putting people in a first-come-first-served despatch order for future stock. You can still pre-order and for the time being at least you can still get one it seems on launch day. Amazon won't take any cash up front so if you're really keen hit that pre-order button now!

See at Amazon

GAME

The biggest games retailer on the high street, GAME are now taking pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch as well. You'll be able to go into your local branch and put down a deposit or you can hit the link below to do it online if you hate going outside.

See at GAME

GameStop

GameStop UK has now moved over to GameStop.ie but you'll be able to place a pre-order there right now, with the only catch being you're paying in Euros. That means you're subject to the exchange rate, which could work for or against you. You'll also have to pay shipping from the Republic of Ireland.

See at GameStop

Tesco Direct

The UKs biggest supermarket chain will also be selling the Switch at launch. The prices are the same but the bonus here is Clubcard points on your purchase and you can have it delivered to your local store to collect when you do your grocery shopping.

See at Tesco