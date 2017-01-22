Like running? Want a Fitbit? Choose the best Fitbit for runners!

All devices in the Fitbit family can track steps, but if you're a serious runner, you might be looking for a little bit of detail. With so many Fitbit models, each with slight variations on their available features, it can be tough to figure out which is the right one to go with if you're an active runner.

There are three main features runners should consider when deciding on a Fitbit model: durability, heart rate monitoring, and GPS tracking. Choose the right Fitbit to match the type of runner you are!

Flex 2 - Best Fitbit for runners on a budget

If you're an avid runner and are trying to figure out whether or not a Fitbit is going to be helpful with your exercise routine, there's no need to blow all your cash on a fitness tracker until you know you're actually going to use it.

The Fitbit Flex 2 is one of the best tools you can buy for tracking runs. Not only has the company improved every aspect of the popular fitness tool, including making it swim-proof and more comfortable to wear, but the Flex 2 automatically tracks workouts and sleep, uploading it to the excellent iOS app behind the scenes every few hours.

At just under $100, the Fitbit Flex 2 is a great value and an excellent product, and if you're looking to take it to the next level, you can even accessorize the module by putting it in a bangle or necklace.

See at Amazon

Charge 2 - Best Fitbit with a Heart Rate Monitor

While many Fitbit models offer you an estimate for the amount of calories you burn in a day, Fitbit models with a built-in heart rate monitor will give you the most accurate results by using your heart rate with your current activity to estimate the amount of calories you're burning.

The Fitbit Charge 2 is a great choice for runners who want the benefits that come with a heart rate monitor. This device has 5-day battery thanks to its small LED screen, which can display steps and distance traveled, calories burned, heart rate, and more. The Charge 2 is not only a better product than its predecessor, the Charge HR, but it can automatically track exercise and upload heart rate in real time to the excellent iOS app.

Having a HR monitor lets you track whether your heart rate is in the right zone for fat burning or improved cardiovascular health, so you can adjust the intensity of a run depending on your goals.

The Fitbit Charge 2 has an excellent suite of features, including Fitbit's PurePulse heart rate technology, providing you key info that will be important to you when making decisions about your running length and intensity. There's also free FitStar workouts included and a new mindfulness exercise that can walk you through how to breathe properly throughout the day.

Finally, if you decide to bring your phone with you on a run, the Charge 2 can convey calls and texts right to your wrist, so you don't need to take out your phone to see who's trying to get in touch!

See at Amazon

Surge - Best Fitbit with a GPS

If you want to track as much information as possible about your run, then the Fitbit Surge is the way to go.

This is currently the most expensive Fitbit option, but it is the only device in the product line with a built-in GPS (the Charge 2 and Blaze can sync to your phone's GPS, but do not stand alone). The GPS will not only tell you the distance you've traveled in a day, but will also map your running route as you go. This device also offers detailed running info showing you your pace, allowing you to flag changes in your speed during a run so you can measure progress over time and challenge yourself during a run by adding intervals.

With the data collected on the Fitbit Surge, you can monitor your progress over time through the Fitbit dashboard and keep adjusting your intensity, intervals, and routes, ensuring you're always pushing yourself to a higher level of fitness.

Even though this Fitbit has a large screen, it's designed for active lifestyles, so its rugged screen and rubberized strap don't require babying. Just strap it on your wrist and go!

While the Fitbit Surge is the most expensive of your Fitbit choices, it provides the most information and contains many features that are beneficial for runners.

See at Amazon

The Running Tally

All Fitbits track your step count, but if you run regularly as part of your fitness routine, you're probably going to want more than just basic fitness information.

Having a good idea of what your running goals are can help you decide which Fitbit features are most important. By choosing the right device, you can have more fun with your runs as you watch your fitness progress improve!