Which Samsung Galaxy S8 version is faster, Qualcomm or Exynos? The answer is neither — at least when compared to Apple's iPhone 7.

Florence Ion, writing for Android Central:

Adding to the pile of Samsung Galaxy S8 rumors that are stacking up as high as the Leaning Tower of Pisa is this GeekBench discovery. Uploaded earlier this week, the GeekBench score shows Samsung taking the cake. It has the top two spots on the chart, with its Exynos 8895 processor leading the pack, and the Galaxy S8+ with the Snapdragon 835 ranking in at a close second.

For everyone obsessing over which CPU is better for the Galaxy S8. pic.twitter.com/28TTXdIDhW — Jerry Hildenbrand (@gbhil) March 17, 2017

If you stand real close, squint, and tilt your head just so, you can see Samsung's ARM IP win the Galaxy S8 speeds and feeds race by a hair. If you're all the way across town, even if you blink, you can see Apple's ARM IP is far ahead of both.

That's for single core, of course, and some may argue Samsung throws so many multi-cores at the problem that everything evens out in the end. But they'd be wrong.

@stroughtonsmith @reneritchie Can we also stop with the myth that single thread doesn't matter? If that were true we would just use a GPU. — Joshua Ho (@JoshuaHo96) March 21, 2017

Jerry Hildenbrand, responding in the comments:

Because the iPhone IS twice as fast. Both in benchmarks and while using it in the real world. And it will always be. An OS running Android is not a fast OS. It was never designed to be a fast OS, They all use a single thread for the GUI so single core performance is what really matters, regardless what people in these comments want to believe. Apple's CPU is miles ahead of anything Qualcomm or Samsung are doing. That's partly because Qualcomm and Samsung only care about running Android on their products and Apple wants to expand ARM to their laptops. They are developing in different directions. Finally, fast doesn't mean better. It's just fun to stir up the fanboy nest once in a while and watch the Samsung justice league go to work.

Apple's A10 fusion, currently found in both iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, makes beasts feel bad about themselves. Yet features like Portrait Mode still manage to peg it. As cameras and camera-based technologies become increasingly important in mobile devices for everything up to and including AR, having the best cameras is going to require having the best silicon.

And, sadly for those of us who love competition, no one else is coming close right now.

So, if the best chipset is what you're really after, it's not Qualcomm or Samsung you should be looking at. It's Apple.