We're putting the latest and greatest smartphone cameras to the test — and we want you to tell us which one you like best!

You might have noticed that there have been a few new and exciting smartphones released recently. As we like to do, we ran out and took a bunch of photos with the biggest players out there to see how they compare — but first we want to get your feedback.

Instead of us sitting here, comparing the photos, and tell you which we prefer, it's your turn to tell us which ones you like the best. So below you'll find the images we've snapped with four recently-released smartphones with high-end cameras — but we're not going to tell you which phones or even which one took which photo.

The images below are randomized on load for every question and stripped out identifying EXIF data to make this as cheat-proof as we can — just pick your favorites and go from there. We took each picture with the phone's default camera app on fully automatic settings (including Auto HDR) and shot entirely hand-held, just like normal people shoot normal photos all day every day.

So which smartphone takes the best photos? Let's find out! Pick your favorite for each selection by selecting the radio button above each image, and then hit the Submit Survey button at the bottom. And if you want, you can click on every photo to view it full size (we recommend that for the panoramas, as the survey's compression is a little rough).