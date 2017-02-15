All four major carriers in the U.S. offer unlimited data plans. But which is the best?
With Verizon bringing back an unlimited data plan, the big four networks in the United States (AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon) all carry an unlimited data plan now. That's important for power users as well as anyone who uses their mobile broadband internet as their sole way to stay in touch or for entertainment. The cost of data overages means that unlimited data is a must for many of us.
But just because everyone offers unlimited data doesn't mean that all plans are equal. Pricing is important as are "extras" like tethering and the hidden data cap that pushes you back to slower 3G speeds when you reach it. And of course, zero-rating means we have to pay attention to what unlimited means when it comes to the quality of streaming media as well as the source.
We took a look at what each carrier has to offer so we can decide who delivers the very best unlimited data package. Let's start with a look at the details for each carrier.
AT&T
- Cost for one line: $100 per month with $50 monthly DirecTV/Uverse subscription1
- Additional lines: $40 per month1
- Data limit for potential throttling: 22GB per month
- HD video included: Yes2
- Tethering package: Only for smart vehicles
Notes:
1AT&T's pricing does not include taxes, surcharges or other fees.
2AT&T defaults streaming video to 480p but this can be disabled at no cost.
Note: AT&T customers can only get unlimited data when subscribing to DirecTV.
Sprint
- Cost for one line: $55 per month1, 2
- Additional lines: $40 per month for a second line, $30 per month for lines three through five1, 2
- Data limit for potential throttling: 23GB
- HD video included: No. Requires Sprint Premium package for $75 per month
- Tethering package: 5GB per month
Notes:
1Sprint's pricing does not include taxes, surcharges or other fees.
2Promotional pricing of $50 per month for one line, $40 per month for a second line, and up to three additional lines for $0 per month is available until March 2018.
T-Mobile
- Cost for one line: $70 per month
- Additional lines: Two lines for $100 per month. A third line is $47 per month and a fourth line is $40 per month
- Data limit for potential throttling: 28GB per month
- HD video included: Yes1
- Tethering package: 10GB/month
Notes:
1As of February 17, T-Mobile One customers can enable HD video, but it defaults to 480p.
Verizon
- Cost for one line: $80 per month1
- Additional lines: $45 per month1
- Data limit for potential throttling: 22GB per month
- HD video included: Yes
- Tethering package: 10GB per month
Notes:
1Verizon's pricing does not include taxes, surcharges or other fees.
Verizon also allows any smart devices to be added to the plan for $5 per month.
The best unlimited data plan
As always, you have to choose the carrier that provides you the best coverage in the places you spend your time. Saving a few dollars for better perks is not worth struggling to find a signal. What works for someone else who might be hundreds or thousands of miles away should have little influence on your decision. Since everyone's coverage will be different, we have to treat each carrier equal on that front and base the decision on other criteria.
T-Mobile offers the best unlimited data plan in the U.S.
This is based on cost, data available for tethering and the "real" monthly allotment before you are throttled. One important thing puts it ahead of Verizon, and that's the notion that an $80 plan should cost $80. Not $80 with added fees and taxes. It sounds like a gimmick, but two lines on T-Mobile is going to cost about the same (or less) as a single line with a $5 connected device because of those fees. If we focus only on cost — which you should if you have equally good coverage — T-Mobile wins.
T-Mobile also beats Sprint's promotional plan because Sprint limits your ability to stream HD. We think a good data plan has to be able to entertain us in all ways, so we have to disregard anything that doesn't allow us to do just that. AT&T's offerings simply fall short and we hope recent changes from Verizon and T-Mobile get them to follow suit.
If you have equally good coverage from all carriers and want to get the most value from your phone company you only have two real choices right now: T-Mobile or Verizon.
Recent user-data through Open Signal suggests that there is little difference in network speeds or total coverage, and pricing is very similar now, too. These two companies want your business and have been bickering for a while. They've also been adjusting their policies and rates to "out-do" each other which is awesome for us as consumers.
Your turn
What carrier do you subscribe to, and are you thinking of switching to either T-Mobile or Verizon? Let us know in the comments!
Reader comments
Which unlimited plan should you buy: AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile or Verizon?
All I can say is that we have been on T-Mobile for 10 years and have no intention of switching. For me its not just the pricing... its the customer service that plays big time into the equation. In that regard, T-Mobile has been exemplary ... absolutely 5 stars! They have stepped up when a phone needs to be changed out; they have stepped up when they had to go into their archives to dig up the records on a separate line I had years ago for exactly 9 months before I went back onto our family plan; when my wife was out of town on a business trip and her phone stopped working they overnighted a phone to the hotel she was at... no questions asked.... you name it. For me that is worth more than paying a few dollars more a month... or what ever it is. The question is: when the chips are down does your carrier come through for you when you really need them? For me the answer is a resounding "yes". By-the-way, I am in no way affiliated with T-Mobile or any of its companies. I'm just a regular guy that pays his monthly mobile bill and hopes for the best in terms of service and value.
This change made me happy as TMo customer. Glad to see it's still the best deal around. I'll definitely be switching HD on this Friday.
Sent from the iMore App
I've been reading that you'll have to manually enable that feature each month. I'd hope they change that to where it's simply included by default. It's not a complete deal breaker though.
#Tmobile4Life
Sent from the iMore App
Yeah but does T-mobile work in the suburbs now?? When I had T-mobile it was beautiful in the city, but 35 miles away it was a completely different story. I want to give T-mobile another chance but if this problem still persists I can guess I'm better off righting AT&T for a while longer.
We are something like 25 miles due north of downtown Atlanta and our coverage is great. Granted, a few years ago it was somewhat sketchy... but T-Mobile has built out a number of cell towers around the suburbs and we have no issues in any regard. Getting 4 dots on LTE when we are not on Wi-Fi. I have done a great deal of traveling over the years and I haven't had any issues with T-Mobile in that regard as well. You just need to call them and they will give you an honest evaluation of the coverage in your specific area.
How quickly we forget. I had an "unlimited" data plan on AT&T, and Verizon had them at the same time, then all of a sudden unlimited doesn't REALLY mean unlimited and you got throttled after 2gb per month. Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice (or 3, 4 times) shame on me. Also, pay real close attention to those new "big limits" because some carriers apply those "per line" and others treat it as a "pool limit."
Did you have "unlimited high speed" data or simply "unlimited data"? If they made no promises on speed, you weren't treated unfairly. You assumed something that was never stated.
It was "unlimited data" and was not limited (pun intended) to high speed data. It was a real battle between the carriers and customers.
I've got the Verizon unlimited plan and I'm happy. Would be even more happy if my corporate discount applied. I'd like to try T Mobile but I don't know ANYONE with T Mobile around here. I'd assume that means something, lol. Verizon works everywhere I go. Its simply the best provider in my area.
I jumped from the grandfathered unlimited data on Verizon to their new one. I'm very happy. I was able to upgrade to a 7plus on a payment plan and my bill is still $30 cheaper than it was when I had 450 minutes and unlimited tethering which costs a extra $30. The 10gb is okay with me as I don't really use it often. It's just nice to have it available when I do need it(MacBook,iPad Air 2). Verizon has excellent customer service and coverage where I am(Bay Area) plus their app is beautiful and simple to use while having all the pertinent account info available at a glance.