Who hacks the hackers? Turns out...
The biggest story of last year was the FBI trying to force Apple to compromise iOS security by creating a "back door" into iPhone and iPad. Less than technically savvy people insisted that, if they and only they had the "key" there'd be no risk of hackers, criminals, or other, less-than-friendly governments getting it. Apple CEO, Tim Cook, and just about everyone else knew there'd be no stopping it.
Maya Kosoph, writing for Vanity Fair:
Now, it appears Cook may have been right to worry about the iPhone's security. A new report from Motherboard says Cellebrite has been hacked, and its data—including highly confidential customer information, databases, and technical details about Cellebrite's products—has been stolen.
Joseph Cox, writing for Motherboard, has the details:
The hackers have been hacked. Motherboard has obtained 900 GB of data related to Cellebrite, one of the most popular companies in the mobile phone hacking industry. The cache includes customer information, databases, and a vast amount of technical data regarding Cellebrite's products.
The breach is the latest chapter in a growing trend of hackers taking matters into their own hands, and stealing information from companies that specialize in surveillance or hacking technologies.
It's not a question of whether or not a government "backdoor" would be similarly compromised. It's simply a question of how fast.
2016 is where we saw the right to digital privacy begin to play out on the legal stage. That's only going to continue in 2017. Nothing has been settled and no political party in any major region, regardless of its social or fiscal policy, has shown anything other than a desire to collect even more of our data, legally and otherwise.
Britain has just passed its Snooper Charter and the U.S. has just increased surveillance powers.
It's very likely the only people we'll be able to count on to protect our privacy going forward is us.
Reader comments
Why Apple was right to resist government demands for a 'back door' in iOS
This really has nothing to do with having a backdoor, just an after effect. Tim doesn't trust his own team to hold the key which I understand.
Regardless, likely will be govt mandated in the next couple of years and even more irrelevant is the fact that true data protection and privacy isn't real if your using networked devices, only lowered risk.
And honestly, there are very few people that care about data security over convenience. Evidently in the password strength data released this week. Heck most people think their fingerprint is more secure than a password.
Posted via the iMore App for Android
No one wants to pay for insurance until they are in an accident. So to with security.
It has everything to do with a backdoor. It doesn't matter if "Tim's team" could be trusted or not because a vulnerability, once created, can be duplicated.
The risk level is a bit of an excuse making strategy. "Someone could break down my door, therefor I'll just leave it unlocked, therefor I'll put all my valuables on the sidewalk."
Spot on about people caring about convenience over security but that's where the government is supposed to protect the people. Otherwise there's not need for all sorts of protections, including health or public safety.
With the hacking of the DNC as well as Cellbrite, those of you who stood on the side of government when it demanded that Apple provide an across the board backdoor into IOS and the iPhone, do you still think support the government's stance? Do you still feel the government is our biggest safety net?
Yes, don't like it feel free to leave
Posted via the iMore App for Android
As if people can just "leave" just like that, it's a bit more complicated. We rely on a lot more than the government to keep us secure, and Apple have every right to resist a government back-door, that idea just sounds farcical
They don't have to, they have the option.
Posted via the iMore App for Android
People did. They fled tyranny for places that were founded on the ideals of civil rights. Their children's children have forgotten the brutality and oppression they escaped and so don't respect it, to their end.