USB-C is increasingly the standard for electronics, including Apple's MacBooks. So why isn't it standard on the iPhone?
USB-C is sweeping the device world, becoming the one cable to really rule them all. Apple has gone all-in on it with the Mac, including only a single USB-C port on the MacBook, and only two to four hybrid USB-C / Thunderbolt 3 ports on the new MacBook Pro. While Android manufacturers begun switching to USB-C on phones and tablets as well, Apple has stuck to their own, proprietary Lightning cable for mobile.
Why didn't Apple use USB-C instead of Lightning?
That one's easy. There was no USB-C back in 2012 when Apple shipped Lightning on iPhone 5. It didn't exist. The spec wasn't even finalized until August of 2014.
Why didn't Apple just wait for USB-C, then?
Assuming Apple could count on USB-C being finalized and shipping without any further delays, it would still have cost them years and literally made everything from iPhone 5 to iPad mini and iPad Air impossible to ship the way Apple wanted to ship them.
Let's rewind. When the original iPhone was introduced, it was with a 30-pin Dock connector. That was a proprietary connector Apple built for iPod back in 2002, but iPod was so popular and ubiquitous, and the 30-pin so capable for its time, that it was more of a feature than failing.
As the years went on, though, and the 30-pin Dock connector became increasingly outdated, Apple needed something better. There's only so many times you can rewire pins for new connection standards like HDMI, and engineer around something as massive as the Dock connector, after all.
Back then, USB was still a mess. There was standard USB-A, miniUSB, and microUSB. The latter two especially offered advantages of size, since they were tiny and tinier, but that wasn't enough. Apple wanted something modern, something that could carry them another 10 years, not just a stop gap they'd have to replace and then replace again.
So, years before USB-C was even a glimmer in nerd's eyes, Apple began work on Lightning. It was designed to be symmetrical and less frustrating to plug in, purely digital, so it could adapt to new standards and be more future-proof, and tiny so Apple could build the next-generation devices they wanted to build.
What about now, though? Could iPhone be switched to USB-C now?
Apple can do anything with iPhone they want, including switching it to USB-C any time they want. There are a few things to consider, though.
USB-C is physically bigger than Lightning. It's not a lot bigger but when you're fighting for every millimeter of space, bigger is the opposite of better. Apple didn't ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack to to waste that space on USB-C. Here's a diagram showing the difference, rendered by Josh Flowers:
USB-C is a standard which, while more open and compatible, is also less flexible. With Lightning, Apple can do whatever they want, whenever they want. That means, if some cool new technology emerges next year, Apple can implement it immediately without having to wait for a standards body to to come to an agreement ... or not .. in the next few year.
USB-C would require another port change for customers. Many people weren't very happy with the last one, and Lightning was 10 years after Dock. It's only been 5 years since Lightning. And in that time, with hundreds of millions of devices on the market, Lightning has become ubiquitous enough that everyone has it, typically in abundance.
So, USB-C would have to offer considerable advantages for Apple to want to go through another connector transition, both internally and for customers.
Isn't Lightning just a way for Apple to control accessories and tax accessory makers?
Apple certainly enjoys control and is good at making a profit. On the other hand, when you look at just how problematic USB-C has been in terms of defective and destructive cables flooding the market, it makes some level of control and quality assurance beneficial.
There'll always be knock-offs, and online retailers have to do a better job about preventing their sale, but no human should ever have to worry about a cable destroying their device or causing property or personal damage.
So, TL;DR, will iPhone ever go USB-C?
The Lightning team at Apple helped build USB-C, which is why there are so many similarities and why Apple has gone all-in on it for the Mac. Whenever, if ever, it makes sense — and is worth the transition cost — for iPhone and/or iPad, we'll see Apple go all-in on it there as well.
There will always be new standards. microUSB-C could be a thing one day. If and when it lines up right, I'd love to see it. If only so that we really, truly, have one cable to rule them all.
(With appropriate dongles for everything older, of course…)
Thanks! Most things are easily explained once you get past the culture of outrage.
I don't know why usb c didn't pick something size appropriate. For smaller devices. They picked a terrible port. It's gonna be too big in a couple of generations when solid state batteries happen and phones are even thinner. They really should have done something like lightning.
Usb c won't be the last USB port we see.
"That one's easy. There was no USB-C back in 2012 when Apple shipped Lightning on iPhone 5. It didn't exist. The spec wasn't even finalized until August of 2014."
So no excuse then for 6s and 7? Proprietary fees are the only reason. This article could have been a lot shorter.
The article could've been a lot shorter if people were as short-sighted and jumped to conclusions as easy as you have. Unless you can mind read, you can only assume proprietary fees are the only reason. Don't get me wrong, I want USB-C on the iPhone as much as the next person, but this article is here to try and present reasons as to why USB-C may not be on the iPhone. These are again assumptions, but it's better than jumping to one, negative conclusion
I agree 100% with you. I use Apple products because I am heavily vested into the ecosystem that it would cause me nothing but heartache to get out of but I will say Apple is greedy. Leo LaPorte hit the nail on the head when he said the reason Apple took the 3.5 mm jack away was pure greed. One thing I've learned about iMore is that they will never say anything negative about Apple. Maybe they hope to be employed by them someday. Smh
Apple loves making money, sure, but the amount of money they make from MFi is trivial by their standards. The arduous manufacturing processes they keep coming up with, like chamfered edges, likely cost more money than getting licensing for MFi. They're an odd company — they do things because they want to and believe they're right.
Many would disagree, of course.
And there only way you'd think we never say anything negative about Apple is if you don't read the site.
http://www.imore.com/biggest-problems-facing-apple-2017
The greed theory isn't even rational when you weigh how much they gain and how much they stand to lose. They put a freaking pair of Lightning headphones and an adapter in the box with every iPhone 7. If they're being greedy, they're not being especially effective at it; risking sales of their $70 billion/quarter product in order to what, encourage single digit % of their $750 customers to buy $9 dongles? "Forcing" them to go wireless by including headphones and adapters for free?
I don't think it's as much greed (every company wants to keep increasing profits), as it is a change of priority. Apple used prioritize UX (which, in turn, made them what the are and brought the money along with it), where now they seem to be pulling Business 101 marketing tactics to get there (more like the Apple of the 90s, under 'tech pro "wisdom"' leadership). The difference is that they are starting with many more $billions in the bank and world-leading brand image. So, the fall will take longer. It's still as daft in 2017 as it was in the early 90s though.
Switching from Dock to Lightning in 2012 and Lightning to USB-C in 2015 would be a second major change in 3 years and it's arguable what benefits USB-C would provide. (That's in the article if you keep reading...)
I did read but you didn't insert 'super' enough so I didn't think you were emphasizing anything of importance.
I agree that it was probably too soon to switch to USB-C on the iPhone, and I can also understand why they used it on the MBP (although I would have preferred at least one USB-A port).
However what surprises me is that they didn’t think to include a USB-C / USB-A dongle with the MBP. It is very un-Apple that their latest laptop doesn’t connect to to their latest phone without having to buy an extra connector.
I think they absolutely should have included a USB-A to USB-C adapter with the MBP, just like they included a 3.5mm to Lightning adapter with iPhone 7.
Apple typically - doesn't - include adapters but in these cases the shift is big enough to warrant it.
It would establish a standard for this supposed 'superior' move from analog to digital audio connections they keep arguing for. IF indeed the entire audio industry is going to start making headphones and accessories with a digital connection, then it needs to be a standard, like the 3.5mm jack.
But... I guess this was never really about doing things better...
Great write up, as usual for Rene.
Thank you!
Why not have designed a microUSB-C right from the start, I'm wondering! Why to most cable standards start from very big to very small? Building the smallest from start shouldn't be much more costly
Smaller is typically harder to engineer but I think history has shown it's worth it in the long run.
Apple have been used to making things smaller for years. It seems to be their MO these days. they are on the USB implementers Forum since 1995. If they wanted to do something really useful regarding the standard they could have done ages ago.
What they ave done now is good, move everybody to USBC, but in one fell swoop - bad.
I expect that it was simply not possible to make a sturdy connector with so many pins smaller.
Hmmm... 24 pins (USB-C) vs 16 (lightning)... that might explain it... for now... but I think they'll be able to squeeze those 24 pins eventually
It would be real courage if Apple ditches lightning for USB C in their next iPhone.
If they would do that, then the internetz would go crazy blaming Apple for changing their connector again.
No USB-C offers nothing over lightning for mobile devices.
Easy... include a dongle, just like a dongle is supposed to be a nice solution for the missing 3.5mm. :(
Micro USB is an abomination, I don't understand the geek love for it. Non symmetrical, way too low power delivery and too fragile. It seemed like Lightning needed to happen to kickstart USB-C development.
No doubt.... previous incarnations of USB connectors have been horrible.
Given how easily they threw out every port on the new MBP, saying Apple is concerned about another port switch is like saying a legless man cares about the colour of his socks.
Rene being Rene again.. Apple should just switch tho.
Seems they mustered up the courage to take away the 3.5mm, but didn't have it to switch to a standard like USB-C. They could have easily included a USB-C <-> Lightning dongle too.
i.e.: it's about profits and Apple's wishes, not about UX any longer
I am absolutely a proponent of open standards in general, and usb-c in particular. That said, history is a funny thing. Curious how many people who have used the "Apple is greedy" reason wrt Lightning license fees remember either the previous 30-pin Dock connector or Firewire (IEEE 1394)? I would also be interested to find out if those people understood that Apple essentially donated the IEEE 1394 standard (similarly to how Apple worked with the USB-C group their experience from developing Lightning).
In both cases, people used that EXACT argument when Apple decided to change. "What about all the accessories I bought? Apple is doing this to get more money from me!" In both cases, Apple had kept the interface for 10+ years and people were invested.
So I guess people will complain about change or not change, and somehow use the same justification for both.