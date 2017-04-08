Apple's Night Shift for Mac is a great first attempt, but it doesn't hold a candle to f.lux. I've been using f.lux for nearly as long as it's been in existence. I get up before the sun rises and used to feel blinded by how bright my screen was while the rest of the house was still dark. A friend turned me on to f.lux, and I've had it installed on all of my Mac computers ever since. I've been using Night Shift for Mac for about two weeks and I'm less than impressed with Apple's version of the screen dimming software program. Maybe it's because I'm so accustomed to f.lux. Maybe it's because I was hoping Apple would do more with Night Shift on Mac than it did on iOS. It's a solid program that works perfectly, every time. But it's lacking some features that I find invaluable on Mac. Customization on Night Shift for Mac is scant

On my iPhone, I absolutely love Night Shift. I set it up when it first launched and haven't had to think about it for a single second since then. On the Mac, however, I need a little more than just the ability to adjust the effect and switch it off in Notification Center. The size of a Mac's screen means our eyes are covering more landscape than on an iPhone. The larger the screen, the more blue light invades our space. Human beings are affected by light in different ways and are more or less sensitive under different occasions, like changing seasons. For this reason, some of us prefer the ability to customize the output of a blue light-restricting program with such things as different levels of effect during different times of the day and night or the ability to disable it only while using a specific app, or even just to set our Mac to a dark theme only after sunset. You can manage f.lux's lighting effect with such things as fast transition, which quickly brightens or dims your screen instead of taking about an hour to get to the full effect. You can set it up to trigger later on the weekends or earlier in the evening for kids, and there is an expanded daytime setting that you can customize to match the lighting in your office. I'd love to see Apple add some more color customization options for Night Shift, like the ability to dim and warm the screen even more than it currently does or multiple preset filter settings for different times of the day (like daytime, sunset, and bedtime). f.lux goes beyond screen warming and dimming