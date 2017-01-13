If you already store most of your data in cloud-based storage services, why is it so important to do a hard backup of your devices?
Oftentimes, when I write something about backing up your computer, I notice comments from people that say they keep everything in iCloud, Dropbox, or some other cloud-based storage system, so they don't feel the need to back up their computer or iOS device any other way.
It's true that cloud-based storage services are great for keeping your most important documents safe, but that's not all there is to backing up your data. Speaking from experience, restoring everything on your computer or phone is a real pain if the only place you keep stuff is in the cloud.
Due to the nature of my job, I regularly restore my Mac or iPhone as new so I can write up detailed how-to guides for restoring from backups, starting fresh, doing clean installs of operating systems, and so on. I hate doing it, but I do it because I love you and want to make sure you know the proper steps.
So, believe me when I say that I know how time consuming and frustrating it is to start over from scratch with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. It's more than just the photos, documents, and other data you can easily retrieve from cloud-based storage services.
Where my apps?
One of the biggest problems with starting new on a device is not that you've lost your data (if you are storing it in a cloud service), it's that you've lost all of your apps. Sure, you can re-download all of those .doc files from Dropbox, but you won't be able to open them until you've reinstalled a word processing program. Your pictures may be safe in OneDrive, but if you want to edit them, you'll have to track down that photo editing app you love and download it again. If you're also trying to download a bunch of documents back onto your Mac, your internet is going to really feel the strain when you also start trying to download the dozen apps you use on a regular basis. Starting over takes time and really messes with your productivity.
Here's a simple scenario that I've experienced and will probably make you cringe a little. After starting fresh on macOS, I needed to install a couple of apps I use all of the time. I also needed to sign back into those accounts where my data was so nicely being securely saved in a cloud-based services. I didn't yet have 1Password installed, so even after I downloaded the apps, I still had to get my password manager up and running before I could even start working.
Stop acting so weird
Another huge problem with having to start from a new setup is that you lose all of your settings. On the iPhone, this means reregistering your fingerprint for Touch ID, which if you use more than one finger is time consuming. It also means you have to reinstall and set up any customized ring tones and assign them to your contacts if you do so on an individual basis. You have to enable iCloud Photo Library if you use it, so you can get those photos back on your iPhone.
Things are just as screwy on the Mac. Your mouse and trackpad settings all reset, so scrolling will throw you off until you get it back to your liking. All of the notifications you prefer to have on or off are lost until you enable or disable them again. Any particular sound settings are gone.
All of these little setting adjustments you've made over the weeks, months, or years are all gone. It messes with your productivity because nothing feels right and you just want to throw your device out of the window for not acting the way it is supposed to.
Like walking in quicksand
It can be incredibly frustrating to have to start over on a Mac or iPhone and re-download content from those cloud services you love so much. If you want to show your brother that cute photo of his nephew, you might as well invite him to stay for dinner because it's going to be a long time before everything is back on your phone again. Getting all of your music back onto your Mac from iTunes is like watching The Cure playing in slow motion (in other words, it takes forever and is really boring while you wait).
If you're downloading apps, documents, movies, music, photos, and trying to get your settings in order again, you can be sure everything will run super slow for a while and chances are your battery life will suffer a little.
TL;DR Why you backup your devices
Because, even if you store all of your app purchases, music, and photos in iCloud and all of your spreadsheets, reports, and fan fiction in dropbox, starting from scratch on your device, whether it's a computer or a mobile device, is time-consuming, frustrating, and destroys your productivity for a period of time.
Would you rather spend hours downloading files, reinstalling apps, and readjusting your settings or just tap "yes" when asked if you want to download from a backup and wait a few minutes for everything to go back to normal?
If you need help backing up your device, check out our handy guides.
Do you back up?
Do you have a healthy backup plan for all of your devices? What is your preferred method?
Reader comments
Do I back up? Absolutely. Device backup to my PC, which backs up all files to my NAS, which backs up to Crashplan. I've seen too many people lose everything, or just lose a lot of time setting up from scratch.
But basically, nothing on your phone needs to be backed up - or even CAN be backed up. Even if you think you are "backing it up" - you likely aren't, it's likely proprietary data stored in some company's web service.
Do you think you're backing up your Facebook, Instagram, Whats App or Photos to your PC? You aren't.
Backing up a computer is totally different. Save yourself the time and stop doing this with your phone unless you have a specific reason to do so.
This is terrible advice.
Most people don't constantly re-install like this writer here - they do this every year or two. A clean install every year or two is highly beneficial.
I've had iOS issues that were fixed by a clean install (not a restore from backup - but a completely clean install).
Setting up your phone takes minutes not hours - and it;s nice to have a chance to change things up.
Further, backing-up is largely pointless. The data for most apps isn't stored on your device, it's stored in the cloud (with rare exceptions). All that's backed up is the reference to that app.
Humans are loss-averse. Guess what, that app you haven't used for 2 years in that folder can be deleted - you can re-install it in 11 seconds if you need to (you never will).
That clean install gets rid of all those apps. Then you can just install apps as you need them.
You will have a lighter, cleaner device with fewer icons, more storage space, fewer background processes (including apps you never use needing to update themselves, or background app updates), more reliability, maybe even better battery life. Giving you a better quality of life (no exaggeration), more headspace & less noise.
Not backing up is a vote for a better, simpler life; lived in the future, not the past.
A clean install is like clearing out all the junk from your spare room. Always restoring from backup is like living as that dude who hoards so much in his apartment that when they find your body they will see you lying in your bed surrounded by mountains of garbage & it will take them 8 weeks to have your house professionally fumigated.
Choose life.
I back up ALOT! When at work, I back up to my PC via iTunes a couple of times a week. And when I'm off for several days at a time, I back up to the Cloud.
Wow, what a collosal waste of time. This is 2017 not 2007. There is no need to do a local backup of an iOS device unless you're too cheap to pay $1.99/mo for more storage than you'll ever need. Your apps, settings, photos, contacts, etc are all backed up to iCloud. If you really need to get back to exactly how you were do a full device backup to the cloud.
As for your Mac, get yourself an inexpensive external hard drive and do time machine backups, but even that's not as necessary as it used to be because most of your apps and more and more of your dats is in iCloud too. I keep an external drive with my app installers, license keys, etc for apps I don't get from the Mac App Store. You shouldn't need to "hunt down" installers for your apps. If you don't get them from the App Store, just save that installers in a safe place. They are a lot smaller than those multi GB full device backups