I use an iPhone for many reasons. The hardware is a work of art and Apple's industrial design team seems to always find new ways to push the limits of material science. Likewise the silicon, the performance of which merely reflects Apple's accelerating lead in chipset design.
The software experience is still clearer, more consistent, and more coherent than anything else on the market. Apps still tend to come out first, a few still only, and many remain simply better than on other platforms. Accessibility is a priority. And security and privacy, two things I care deeply about, are protected in ways not just beyond what other companies will do, but what they can.
iPhone isn't perfect. It's not the greatest at everything. And Apple still has a long way to go when it comes to services. But overall, iPhone best lines up with what I want from the more important, most personal device in my life. The one that knows more about me than any doctor, lawyer, cleric, or significant other.
Increasingly, I think, others are finding the same. That's why Apple and Tim Cook have said numerous times on numerous calls over the last couple of years that the number of Android switchers just keeps going up.
And that's why Apple's new iPhone campaign focuses on just that — switching.
Switching made easy
If switching is hard or stressful, people will be reluctant to do it. They'll stay with what they know, even if they're not really happy with it. So, Apple is highlighting how easy they've made it to switch.
There's a Move to iOS app in the Google Play Store that walks you through getting all your content and information over to your new iPhone. That way, there's almost no stress when you make the switch.
Of course, Google wants iPhone users as much, if not more, than Android users, so every Google service you can think of has an app for iPhone. Simply download them, log into your Google account on iPhone, and it's almost like you never left.
You can even use many of the Google apps without logging in, letting you enjoy some of Apple's focus on privacy with your experience.
Serious silicon
I've written about Apple's custom chipset advantage and it's great to see Apple telling that story now as well. There's a palpable performance improvement from designing for both single-threaded processes — which is what typically constrains interactivity — and overall efficiency.
It's what lets iPhone be a supercar rather than a tractor-trailer, dragging excess memory and cores behind it just to handle the overhead.
I use iPhone because of the overall experience, not because Apple is leading in silicon. But the nerd in me loves that they are.
Apps, updates, and security
When Apple updates the iPhone, be it the yearly jumps to completely new versions or the numerous bug fixes, performance improvements, and feature enhancements, the update goes to all iPhone customers, in all countries, on all networks, all at once.
It means developers can count on almost everyone being on the latest version of iOS, allowing for better, smoother, apps with all the latest features. It means no one has to worry about their device not getting the latest security patch or being infected with the latest malware.
Prioritized privacy
Call me paranoid, but I dislike the idea of anyone who's not me knowing everyone I meet, every place I go, and everything I do. Data is more valuable than money — just look at all the money big seach and social companies spend to get it — and the amount being harvested from us just keeps increasing.
Being able to find a picture of my sister with a zebra in Albuquerque today is certainly convenient. That technology being used to retroactively find excuses to jail journalists and dissidents in the future will be devastating. And if you think that's paranoia, I'll think you haven't been paying attention lately.
It might be too late. There might be nothing we can do to prevent the rise of pervasive surveillance, but I'll give my money to Apple for now even if all it does is slow things down slightly.
Will it work?
Apple's focusing on other advantages as well, from Apple Store where you can learn about all the latest technologies and arts and get your devices fixed at the same time. I'd add in accessibility as well, which Apple has made a top-down, front-facing feature of every new product release and software update. Their commitment to it is, simply put, second to none.
But there are some things working against Apple as well. Samsung, LG, and others were first to market with features like edge-to-edge displays that are appealing to new buyers. Google is also offering features in Photos, Assistant, and other services that, despite privacy concerns, are hugely appealing.
Moreover, many people are moving towards social and messaging layers as primary interfaces, be it Facebook or WeChat, and while that reduces the friction in switching to iPhone, it also reduces the friction in switching away.
These videos and the new site, while cleverly encapsulating what Apple believes are its core advantages, need to both understood and accepted by potential switchers to be effective.
That is, if they're not just meant to keep the conversation alive and interest piqued for the next big upgrade — and switcher — cycle, widely expected to come with iPhone 8 this fall.
I recently had to use an iPhone 6 due to my Nexus 6 breaking on me (RIP). A family member had upgraded to the iPhone 7 so her iPhone 6 was just collecting dust. I decided to give it a shot.
The only thing that I like about iOS is iMessage and FaceTime. Other than that, I did not like the software nor the experience. Although iOS has become more "customizable" in recent releases, I truly missed my Nexus and Android in general.
I got an extremely sweet deal on a Pixel XL, and it has been a joy.
I think in order for more Android users to be compelled to switch to iOS, there is still some work Apple needs to do.
I get the underlying meaning of your post, but just what did you dislike about the software? About the experience? What work do you feel Apple needs to do?
I can't speak for jeddo45, but for me personally, I want to be able to choose which apps I want to use as default. I don't want to use iOS Calendar, Mail or Safari. Yes I can use another but it doesn't fully integrate in the OS. For example, if I want to share a link, I have to share it using iOS native apps. Not a major deal breaker but when I add in the hardware piece, I was unhappy. I wanted a nicer screen, better camera, SD support. **** Heck give me some extra iCloud storage so I can at least backup my device or store a few pictures properly without extra cost.
When I combine all this, I wanted to go back to android. Not that the iPhone isn't an awesome phone. It just wasn't awesome for me.
There's a lot of little things, so I'll give my *biggest* frustration with iOS: default apps.
As the gentleman ahead of me stated, iOS didn't let me choose my preferred apps. And the system makes it very apparent that it doesn't want you to use any services other than Apple's own. Here's a good example.
I use Google Maps. Whenever I needed to look up an address or navigate, whenever I would hit the link, a little dialogue box pops up with a message that says something like this: "you are trying to open maps but it has been removed, would you like to restore maps..." etc...
Doesn't even let you directly open your preferred app.
Like I said a lot of little quirks but the top one was definitely the issue with default apps. That reason alone will keep me away from iOS.
I would have gladly used my iPhone 7 plus as daily driver if the camera was as good as my Pixel XL or S8+ or probably few other top end Android phones.
Apple get off your *** and make some great phones that are way ahead of your competition. Now a days competitors are getting better at a faster rate than Apple.
Every time an article such as this is posted...the digs at Android/Google scream paranoia lol. Samsung makes awesome phones. Apple makes an awesome phone. LG makes awesome phones. Everyone should get the phone they find the most awesome. This article relies on scare tactics and fear to prove a point as to why Apple is better than the others. Apple can be better than others because the person using the iPhone finds it better than the others. Samsung can be better than the others because the person using that phone finds it better. I don't understand the need for articles such as this. And they always come around when new Android phones are all the rage.
+1
Well said. I couldnt agree more.
I agree.
Also .. The privacy section of this article lost me. I see it talking about privacy but I see zero mention as to how Apple is better in that regard. I would be curious as to how because I thought their policy said stuff they collect they will sell to 3rd parties they deal with?
Apple gives themselves permission to, but so far doesn't do it. Google doesn't give themselves that permission. Microsoft, Verizon, Yahoo, AT&T, Samsung, etc, etc. all give themselves that permission and then do it.
I'm not sure if I agree with thst, but I'll give you an example:
The image recognition in iOS is local; for Android, the images are analyzed in the cloud. Apple can't see your photos; Google can, does, and uses them for machine learning and whatever else it wants. Every image you send them has the location attached, which is collected.
I'm not comfortable with how Google does it, so I choose to not use that service. I can only use iCloud Photos from iOS/macOS. Thus iPhone is the best phone for me to use.
Here's another example:
iOS uses end-to-end encryption, at least for iOS to iOS (and macOS). It does not actually use SMS by default. Google only uses end-to-end encryption for certain apps in private mode. They could have made Signal or WhatsApp, but refuse to compete. Why? The data from your chats makes them money.
Again, I'm not comfortable with that, so I use iOS. Whoever I text that also has an iPhone, we are using end-to-end encryption. Anyone else, we would be a separate app anyway. Thus I encourage people to use iPhone or a separate app. iPhone ends up being best for me and likeminded family members.
At the bottom of this forum post I have sone links: http://forums.imore.com/ask-rene/387182-do-you-think-true-zero-knowledge...
This article sucks, always try to say iphone is the best phone, bullshit.
Rene is a privacy advocate.
That's why he wrote this article.
Google sells your information to other entities. You may be ok with that, but what about who they sell it to? And resell it to? And are hacked?
This is going on and people don't realize it. You do, so, fine; good trade off in your opinion. For others, they need to evaluate it themselves and form their own opinion. This is food for thought for them.