Unfortunately, the new 9.7-inch iPad is thicker than either the Air 2 or the 9.7-inch iPad Pro.

Though Apple's new entry-level 9.7-inch iPad may look very similar to its predecessor (the iPad Air 2) and high-end cousin (the 9.7-inch iPad Pro), it's hiding a little extra bulk behind that 9.7-inch frame. Height and width-wise, all three iPads are identical, but in a somewhat puzzling move, Apple's new entry-level iPad is a full 1.4 mm thicker.

This unfortunately means that if you owned cases for either the iPad Air 2 or 9.7-inch iPad Pro, none of them will fit this new iPad. Interestingly enough, you're more likely to be able to fit the new iPad in an original iPad Air case — their dimensions are identical, though you'll likely run into problems with the rear camera cutout.

Get the full lowdown on size specs below.

Category iPad (2017) 9.7-inch iPad Pro iPad Air 2 Thickness 0.29 inches

(7.5 mm) 0.24 inches

(6.1 mm) 0.24 inches

(6.1 mm) Height 9.4 inches

(240 mm) 9.4 inches

(240 mm) 9.4 inches

(240 mm) Width 6.6 inches

(169.5 mm) 6.6 inches

(169.5 mm) 6.6 inches

(169.5 mm)

Okay, but what cases can I buy?

Many manufacturers are still putting together new case models for the latest iPad, but if you're desperate, never fear: There are a couple options that will fit the 2017 9.7-inch iPad.

iPad Smart Cover - Buy from Apple: The sole available case for the new iPad on Apple's website, the Smart Cover protects your iPad's screen when you're not using it (and acts as a foldable kickstand when you are).

Speck Balance Folio - Coming Soon: Speck is in the midst of updating its popular multicolored foldable case and stand for the 9.7-inch iPad, and is allowing potential buyers to sign up for an email list so that they can get first dibs when the cases are available.

Logitech's Rugged Combo - Coming Soon: Designed for the classroom, Logitech's Rugged Combo keyboard case offers a secure shell for the 9.7-inch iPad and a detachable keyboard. (For those who love old Mac laptops, it also has a distinctly PowerBook-era look.)

