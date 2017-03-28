Unfortunately, the new 9.7-inch iPad is thicker than either the Air 2 or the 9.7-inch iPad Pro.
Though Apple's new entry-level 9.7-inch iPad may look very similar to its predecessor (the iPad Air 2) and high-end cousin (the 9.7-inch iPad Pro), it's hiding a little extra bulk behind that 9.7-inch frame. Height and width-wise, all three iPads are identical, but in a somewhat puzzling move, Apple's new entry-level iPad is a full 1.4 mm thicker.
This unfortunately means that if you owned cases for either the iPad Air 2 or 9.7-inch iPad Pro, none of them will fit this new iPad. Interestingly enough, you're more likely to be able to fit the new iPad in an original iPad Air case — their dimensions are identical, though you'll likely run into problems with the rear camera cutout.
Get the full lowdown on size specs below.
|Category
|iPad (2017)
|9.7-inch iPad Pro
|iPad Air 2
|Thickness
|0.29 inches
(7.5 mm)
|0.24 inches
(6.1 mm)
|0.24 inches
(6.1 mm)
|Height
|9.4 inches
(240 mm)
|9.4 inches
(240 mm)
|9.4 inches
(240 mm)
|Width
|6.6 inches
(169.5 mm)
|6.6 inches
(169.5 mm)
|6.6 inches
(169.5 mm)
Okay, but what cases can I buy?
Many manufacturers are still putting together new case models for the latest iPad, but if you're desperate, never fear: There are a couple options that will fit the 2017 9.7-inch iPad.
- iPad Smart Cover - Buy from Apple: The sole available case for the new iPad on Apple's website, the Smart Cover protects your iPad's screen when you're not using it (and acts as a foldable kickstand when you are).
- Speck Balance Folio - Coming Soon: Speck is in the midst of updating its popular multicolored foldable case and stand for the 9.7-inch iPad, and is allowing potential buyers to sign up for an email list so that they can get first dibs when the cases are available.
- Logitech's Rugged Combo - Coming Soon: Designed for the classroom, Logitech's Rugged Combo keyboard case offers a secure shell for the 9.7-inch iPad and a detachable keyboard. (For those who love old Mac laptops, it also has a distinctly PowerBook-era look.)
