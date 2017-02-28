Will you be able to use your GameCube controller with Nintendo Switch? Maybe...

Since the very first Nintendo console (Nintendo Entertainment System) all the way to the soon-to-be-released Nintendo Switch, the gaming company has drastically changed their controller each generation. Nintendo pioneered a few controller features — left and right shoulder buttons as an example — that are widely used by all types of controllers today.

The Wii and Wii U both allowed gamers to use Nintendo's older GameCube controllers, which many players preferred to use for competitive gaming; however, the Switch will have a dedicated Pro Controller as an additional accessory, leaving the fate of compatibility with GameCube controllers on the fence. Let's dip into all the information we know right now and see what lies ahead for the beloved GameCube gamepad.

A little history

When the Nintendo Wii burst onto the scene back in 2006, the Wiimote was a huge change from conventional game system controllers at the time and, speaking from personal experience, the transition was a little difficult.

Nintendo's decision to include GameCube controller ports on the Wii meant that a lot of Wii games could be played with the previous generation controller, giving plenty of gamers a comfortable backup. This became monumentally noticed when it came to Nintendo's arguably most successful game franchise in the competitive gaming field — Super Smash Bros.

In fact, it was the Wii U's version of Super Smash Bros. that even made it possible to use the GameCube controller with the Wii U, as Nintendo released a special USB adapter (pictured to the right) specifically allowing players to use GameCube controllers to play the game.

To this day the GameCube controller remains the favorite controller to play any Super Smash Bros. game, which has a lot of gamers curious about compatibility with the Nintendo Switch.

Will the GameCube controller work with the Switch?

To be brief, there's no official word on the GameCube controller functioning with the Switch; that doesn't mean there isn't hope.

Potential hope

The Switch Dock does include a USB port, which could suggest that the same USB GameCube controller adapter that functioned with the Wii U could also function on the Switch.

The adapter was only ever made to function with Super Smash Bros. Wii U and had very limited use outside of the game. Since no official plans for a Super Smash Bros. game for the Switch have been made public, we may not even know for sure if the adapter functions until if/when a Super Smash Bros. game is released.

I know for GameCube controller fans out there, this news can seem a little bleak, but a kernel of hope is better than nothing, right?

Do you love the GameCube Controller?

Hoping your GameCube controllers will work on the new Nintendo Switch? Let me know in the comments below!