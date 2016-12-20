Eight years in the making, Designed by Apple in California includes 450 pictures spread across 300 pages, all shot by photographer Andrew Zuckerman. For those for whom Mac or iPhone are objects, and profound influences on how they've come to understand design and its role in the world around us, Designed by Apple in California is a treasure trove of exquisitely bound inspiration. This book is one of the most finely crafted books we've ever seen, filled with some of the most popular and pivotal products ever designed. You can check out our full review of the entire book, then come back here and enter to win one for yourself.

PRIZE: One iMore winner will win a free copy of Designed by Apple in California (10.2 x 12.8-inch size).

TO ENTER: We really want this amazing book to find a new home with someone that is going to cherish it! If that's you, leave a comment below and let us know why you want to own Designed by Apple in California. We'll leave this giveaway open until January 2nd, then read through all your comments and pick a winner! The giveaway is open internationally, so feel free to enter no matter where you live. Good luck everyone!