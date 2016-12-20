Eight years in the making, Designed by Apple in California includes 450 pictures spread across 300 pages, all shot by photographer Andrew Zuckerman. For those for whom Mac or iPhone are objects, and profound influences on how they've come to understand design and its role in the world around us, Designed by Apple in California is a treasure trove of exquisitely bound inspiration. This book is one of the most finely crafted books we've ever seen, filled with some of the most popular and pivotal products ever designed. You can check out our full review of the entire book, then come back here and enter to win one for yourself.
PRIZE: One iMore winner will win a free copy of Designed by Apple in California (10.2 x 12.8-inch size).
TO ENTER: We really want this amazing book to find a new home with someone that is going to cherish it! If that's you, leave a comment below and let us know why you want to own Designed by Apple in California. We'll leave this giveaway open until January 2nd, then read through all your comments and pick a winner! The giveaway is open internationally, so feel free to enter no matter where you live. Good luck everyone!
Reader comments
Win a free copy of 'Designed by Apple in California'!
I love the design of all the apple products. I think that they carefully take design into consideration when creating products and making changes to them. They are very modern and just simplistic. I think this would be an awesome collectors item to have and it would very neat to be able to browse through it and have it on display.
As many of us here as iMore subscribers I fall in love with Apple products for the simplicity, design and connectivity that being Mac and IOS ecosystem gives. I'll love to have this book because not only for that. It represents the change in world technology design from just devices to loved items we use and enjoy that even have become a piece of jewellery. Good luck to everyone!!!
I would like to see all the behind the scenes photos, plus this book will go nicely next to my Firefly coffee table book
Would look great on my coffee table next to my iPad
I moved with family from India to California a month ago. That's the closest I could get an office location through my company. It's also the closest I will be to my fanatical association to Apple. I want that book.
Sent from the iMore App
I need a new fancy coffee table book
I think this book would find a great home in the hands of a special one in my life! He is a huge fan of Apple, from the software to the aesthetics, and has enjoyed their products for years. Seeing this book as an aesthetic history of Apple products, I think he would thoroughly enjoy it considering he is a visual merchandiser.
I'm an artist and I'm very curious to have this book!! Looking after to winning it:)
"let us know why you want to own Designed by Apple in California"
As i always do. Thank you very much iMore for this. Your continued generosity puts a smile on my face everyday. Time to give a nice history of my Mac expereince. :D
I remember back in 2005 when i got my first iPod classic. Believe it or not, this was THE device to watch movies on. It's screen at 2.5" inches was much larger than my phone and was a pleasure to watch.
I then upgraded to a iPod Nano 3rd Gen in 2006. While the screen wasn't as big. It allowed for much more portability which was awesome.
in 2008, i got my iPod Nano 4th Gen!. The screen was so much bigger and loved taking video when we went on camps for school. I was pretty cool back then haha.
in 2010, my dad purchased the 5th Gen. 2010 model. This was sadly our last iPod since the iPhone was now getting larger storage capacities and we could load all our music and video on there!
In 2011 i finally saved up enough money to purchase my first ever Macbook Pro! with its 500GB hard drive. i thought i could store google on it. haha. But as we fast forward to 2016. 500GB doesn't seem very much anymore with 4K video starting to become more popular.
Im probably not the biggest Apple fan boy here. but i can promise the book will be taken really great care of. Just like i do with all my apple products. It will be really cool to have this in my room to look back on what Apple has done over the years!
Best of luck to everyone and may the right person be chosen for this superb prize! :)
I'm going to be brutally honest. I want to win this book because I would never pay $300 for it.
If you are a person that appreciates technological design in consumer electronics, then how could you not covet ownership of this book? Even if you don't, Apple's design aesthetic is arguably best in class and should be appreciated almost as much as classic art. There is something to be said for a creativity that is often duplicated and hardly ever trumped! And the book is commissioned (and most likely designed) by the man himself! I am hard-pressed not to gush over Apple's design, the leader, and the artists themselves and would appreciate (dare I say more than anyone) to have this unattainable (to me) piece of art for my own consumption and to share. Not to sit in a Library, or on a coffee table to gather dust, but to be right next to me at all times, to reflect, admire, and reminisce for the next 30 years to come! PLEASE CHOOSE ME!!!
My passion and my career have been sparked by Apple and it's products (Graphic Design and Professor of Art & Design). Having this book would be like having a family photo album (sounds cheesy, but Apple has really shaped my life at that level). I found out I had a passion for teaching through demoing Apple hardware and software. As a designer I am deeply engrained in the Apple ecosystem. I'm a fanboy through and through. Thanks for the chance to win one!
I want it because it'll make a great addition to our Noguchi coffee table.
I have been buying Apple products since the first Mac. I kept most of them too (even the clones). They all still booted into the last OS that worked for them and were still loaded with all the old software (MacPaint rocks!). Sadly, my wife finally said the "Mac Museum" had to go. There is now a hole in my basement and in my heart. I miss Putty colored plastic a little.
This lovely book would allow me to relive my glory days, if only in pictures. It would be a small consolation for the loss of my Tech youth.
Dr T
This book is such an amazing representation for the great history of Apple product design. I couldn't be more glad to win this premium book and flip through the pictures detailing every inch of one of the most memorable Apple products, such as the original iPod which I personally used.
I would enjoy this book as a companion to my other books in my library.
Sent from the iMore App
I love Apple.
I am intrigued by great design and I completed my Masters degree in Systems Engineering last year and beginning my PhD in Industrial Systems Engineering in 2017. This great Designed by Apple in California (Design Bible) would sit on my desk and make a great travel companion to draw inspiration for great, excellent, minimalistic products and services.
I am a huge apple fan,had products from Iphone 3gs to Iphone 6, macbook and the book would be nice reminder about all great products they made.
Very good, have watched video review of this book
This would be a good addition to my collection of books that I know will be great to pick up for years to come like Playing With Power (Nintendo), Bling by Minya Oh, Jay-Z's Decoded, Andrew Salkey's "The Drought", and Clarks In Jamaica.
I've had Macs, like many of us, since the mid-80s. My first was a MacPlus, which had been updated from a Mac 512KE. Since then I've had multiple Macs and am currently using a late-2015 iMac — what a gorgeous screen! Along with that, I use my iPhone, iPad Pro, Apple TV (4), and Apple Watch. I'm retired now, but I used to teach high school French in a small town, where I also repaired Macs and Apples for the school district in my off-hours and provided help and tech support to those who used these computers. Now I just help my family members — husband, children, grandchildren — and friends when they need it.
Given my long-term love affair with Apple products, I'd *love* to have this gorgeous book to enjoy!
I'd love to own this book! I've been choosing Apple products and their ecosystem ever since the mid 90's, back when people would look at you like you'd lost your mind for having bought a Mac desktop, hehe. My first Mac was a Performa 6200CD; it was a bit underpowered, but I loved it! It helped me put together many A+ assignments in college.
That is beautiful! I'd love to have another piece of Apple History in my collection, dating back to a IIE.
Great.longlive imore
I love Apple and Steve Jobs, I have your biography and other books about him, I would love have this book too! Thanks from Argentina
I'd like to own this book because I've been an Apple fan for as long as I've been around technology. I eat, sleep, and breathe Apple. I constantly watch videos of Apple products I can't afford to get my hands on, and this is one of them. Having this book and being able to look back at all the amazing things Apple has created (or gotten rid of) over the years would mean the world to me. This is truly an amazing book!
Sent from the iMore App
I am a HUGE Apple fan. This book really shows it's history and roots. I would love to win this book because it is not available in my country, and it would make me really happy.
I changed from W10M to iOS because I needed a new phone. I really like the Apple ecosystem. Thats why I´dlike to win the book!
I want the book because I love design and I love Apple. It's not about specs is about little details.
Its a great book to have to illustrate how the vision, the effort and the evolution changes as years come by to reach a level that was once upon dreamed. Great Christmas gift
Hopefully Apple will design a coffee table so when I win the book, I won't have to put it on a non-Apple coffee table.
I've owned Mac computers since the Apple II and have never switched. I would love to look back over the years with these gorgeous pictures and recall the history of Apple.
because this design change us in diferente ways.
we stop thinking in specs, and pass to pay attention in the experience.
we stop using the hard, to be satisfied with the simplicity.
We stop asking for something new, and pass to like the things you have, and you feel good with this ...
I hope I win! I can catch up on my Apple history and help inspire designs in my own life.
This book will display the history of the tools I've used for my design career, including my first Mac which is also on display in my office.
Huge fan of Apple's designs and getting them in a book would be a dream, only the price tag... :(
I would love to win this for my upcoming birthday January 1!!!
Sent from the iMore App
No single company has done more to enhance my life. I'd love to have a book to memorialize that!
It would be a pleasure to see, in print, these exquisite photos of the many Apple products that we have operated since the Apple II in 1977. Ah, to reminisce . . .
Would be great to have to simply show the history. Sometimes it's nice just to see the transformation through pictures and not words. Pictures speak louder than words. 😉
Sent from the iMore App
I worked for Apple for 4 years and have always been passionate about their design principles. Apple actually inspired my move to a career of engineering and design. Apple has literally changed my life for the better. It has opened up fantastic opportunities to me and helped me to provide for my family. It would be fitting to have this book as I feel like my life has partially been designed by Apple in California.
Im relatively new to the apple ecosystem, the first apple product i had was an ipod nano in blue (2g) and i love the design in apple products because is simple, and they make "beeing a nerd" cool, i would like to apreciate all the products i couldnt have, and keep learning from apple 👍🏻
Sent from the iMore App
i too have cleared a spot on my coffee table...........
This one is one of the best books that I have seen, I have right now in my living room one of "Boys Toys" with awesome footage but since the last 11 years I haven't found another one to replace it until I figured to that apple was launching this book, sadly, as I do not have $300 dollars to spend on The Book, I have less to have It imported to Mexico. I have been an Apple Fan since I had money enough to buy the iPod Touch, my father used to have the iPhone 2G. So it would perfectly fit alongside my familie's 1st gen Apple products (1st Gen iPod, 1st Gen iPhone, 1st Gen iPod Shuffle) as a small museum in my living room, also it would become a nice subject and topic to talk about to my guests.
designed to be on my coffee table...
I'm a fan of Apple :D And it would be wonderful if I own this book. Hopefully I will be lucky to get it.
From fan Vietnam
Because my coffee table keeps rising to the ceiling! It needs more to weigh it down.
This book is a culmination of great Apple design, specifically under Jony Ive. I would love to own this book because I have such an appreciation for great industrial design. While I believe Apple may have sidestepped function in favor of form in recent years, I still have a great love for their products. Having this book to look at all of the great designs throughout the years would be truly amazing. Thank you guys for this opportunity!
I try to buy every Apple book, just to understand their practices and philosophies. It always impresses me of their core values/mission, this book would be a great addition to my library.
Sent from the iMore App
iPhone 5, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 Plus, Mac Mini late 2014, iPad Air 2, Wife and 3 kids =
I can only WISH I had this work of art!!
Sent from the iMore App
Over the course of the last 10 years, I've gone from an Apple hater to strictly everything Apple. It has become infectious with each and every product that has come out. I can't imagine my life without any Apple products in it and this book would fall right into place with where I now sit and feel about Apple and their legacy!
Sent from the iMore App
Everyone photo tells not only a device story, but ultimately a human story about choices, beliefs, and yes...courage. To explore and learn about the heart of what makes Apple is why I would love to have this book.
Huge fan of phenomenal industrial design and this book does a fantastic job of chronicling the iconic Apple products that really shaped the devices that we come to love and rely on today.
Sent from the iMore App
As a mechanical engineer, and an industrial designer, I am inspired by the design of Apple products and the processes that they use to make their products. I want this book because I want to learn from some of the most influential designs of the 21st century.
I'd love to win this book!
From my first 512Ke Mac, I was always struck by the beauty and thought behind the industrial design of Apple products. This book would have a lovely place in my library. I could show my kids one day, why design matters.
I've always been able to appreciate the care and detail that has been put into all of Apple products. I'm one of those people that will sit and stare at my Apple devices and just marvel at the design. This book is perfect for someone like me. Much respect to Jonny Ive and his team
Sent from the iMore App
I'm just glad I was alive for the birth of Apple and the experience of the Macintosh. Those big floppy disks of the //e are a fun memory of childhood too.
Sent from the iMore App
I am a huge fan of Apple's designs and would love to have this book.
Since Apple's new "beginning" in 1998, I personally have loved how Apple designs products to be beautiful, functional, and powerful at the same time. I have admired their ability to do so, and it has inspired me to later, maybe design something of my own with a similar design philosophy as Apple's. I would love to own this book.
I would love to sit and look through this book, then share it with my Mac-loving co-workers. When I was a kid, there was a book at my aunt's house by Better Homes and Gardens about crafting home decorating items that I would pick off of her bookshelf and just look through over and over again. There was something about that book that intrigued me. I could sit and look at it for hours. I think this is that kind of book.
I have been an avid fan of Apple since 1998. The fact that I'm 30 means that's most of my life and I have closely followed the company that whole time. This book represents the better part of my life being a fan of technology. I would love to have this book in my home as a representation of the things that I truly enjoy and the opportunity to get a copy of it for free would be a massive blessing to me. I love art, technology and Apple and this is a perfect cross section of all three of those things.
This would look great on my coffee table as a browsing book for guests.
This is really something you wouldn't think of buying for yourself. It's all the more special when gotten as a gift.
I love looking at how electronics and tech work. I also own a copy of Mac confidential 2.0 so this would make a nice addition.
I'm still pretty new as well, and have a major obsession with design, always looking to keep inspiration around me at all times. Having this book will be an amazing addition to my slowly growing Apple collection! :)
I'm a newcomer to Apple. I would love to know more of the history behind this company!
I would love to get a copy of this book and read it front to back! Being an avid iPhone and iPad user, I'm fully on board with those devices, but I'm interested in learning more about what Apple has to offer and what "makes Apple tick"!
I've been a big fan of Apple's overall design philosophy since I was a kid (born in 1984). Would love to be able to show this to my kids when they get a little older and start getting their own Apple devices to show them how the designs have changed over my lifetime. God I'm old...
I would stand in the Apple Store showing it off, hoping for Jony Ive to appear so he could autograph it.
I am a Visual Graphics Developer, I have always amazed with Apple's designs and approach they have on it. Apple designs have always admired me, would it be great to have this one in my Design library.
Sent from the iMore App
As a long time follower of the company, I have a dream of working there in my future as a software interface designer. I feel that this book will help me to remember why I fell in love with Apple in the first place.
It would look great in my bookshelf
Ok, I'll bite. I'm new to apple products but I love my iPhone. Hook me up.
I never win anything. Just give it to me.
It's only Apple thing that is missing from my collection ;-)
I love the look of the book. Looks like good quality and something I'd like to keep around specifically to look at for nostalgia and good tech art.
I'd like to win it because it's a constant reminder that design and quality still matter. With the constant flood of cheap copycats in the market, this book is a continual reminder that Apple does quality in every thing they do and that we should apply their same design principals of perfection into our own lives.
Sent from the iMore App
No they don’t. Apple cuts corners where it suits them, (and often tried to hide/deny mistakes), just like any other company, don’t be so blinkered. They make very nice products, I have lots, but I’m not blind to those facts.
That said I can see why people would want this. A fan of Manchester United may want a book about their history, same principle.
I need a new book for my coffee table. I'd love to win this one!
To add it to my book collection!
I LOVE Apple. I love the company. I love the roots. Steve Jobs is my hero. I love his story and his attitude and his need for perfection. I am totally geeking out over this book, but I cannot afford the crazy price tag (More like justify it to my wife, but afford works as well...)
This would be the best Christmas present to my self ever!
I would like to have this book because I'm a few hundred pages, it contains pictures of items that have changed and revolutionized the world and tech industry. It's the reason why iMore probably even exists. Without the products in this book the world would be ver different, and just to have it would mean so much(especially cause I can't afford it). Like Steve jobs once said, those who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do, and I believe I am crazy enough . Even crazy enough to write the next chapter of this book in another decade.
Sent from the iMore App
My coworker and friend loves Apple products as well as history and technology. I know he will love this book because he wanted to buy one but didn't have the money to buy it and pay his bills. So I would actually be giving this to him as a gift if I won it.
Sent from the iMore App
As a HUGE fan and longtime user of products, as well as a digital designer and former employee of retail, I literally salivate at the prospect of owning this book! I'm a family guy and I don't make an enormous salary, so it's not the sort of thing I'd buy for myself, nor the kind of gift my family would usually get for me. Rest assured, 'Designed by Apple in California' would find a great home with me. :)
As a long user of Apple and Macintosh computers, I'd love to have a chance to look through this book and add it to my library.
It would look amazing on my coffee table. Seriously.
This book would rock my world.
I would love to add this to my recently-started collection of coffee table books!
Ohhh wow would this piece of glorious goodness get a great home atop of the pedestal i have waiting for it....where it belongs....
cuz i want it
and i don't want to pay bookoo bucks for it
I only arrived in the Apple ecosystem in 2006 with an iPod, but I really dove in after 2008's iPhone 3G. It's been a whole lot of fun to have a full range of integrated technology products from a single company, far better than anything I used before.
The "Designed by Apple in California" book would take a place on my shelf of prized books - various hardbacks about the history of my other favourite platform, the Commodore Amiga, and first editions of some of my favourite novels, like Snow Crash and Cryptonomicon (both by Neal Stephenson).
This amazing book would find a great new home in our offie and I know my dad would cherish it forever! He bought his first mac the year I was born, still has that machine in his office and about a half dozen others throughout our office displayed, we have been a Mac office from day one and have never looked back. I want to own Designed by Apple in California so it can be part of the permanent mac display in our office and would be an amazing addition.
I'm always so intrigued by apples design. This book would fit into my book library so perfectly.