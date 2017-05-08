It's contest time, again, boys and girls! Up for grabs this time is one of the hottest gaming gadgets of the past year — the Nintendo Classic!

No need to mince words here, Nintendo in its infinite wisdom has decided to cease production of the throwback Nintendo Classic — a diminutive (and updated) version of the original NES. It was tough enough to buy in the first place, having been sold out for months.

I've enjoyed the hell out of it. But now it's time to find it a good home. And I'm throwing in a wireless controller just because. This contest is open to anyone anywhere, so long as it's legal where you live, and you promise to appreciate the awesomeness that is video games from the 1980s.

So let's get to it! This one's open for a week. Use the widget below to enter, or hit up moderndad.com/contest for more.

Win a Nintendo Classic from Modern Dad!