This smart hairbrush hopes to get your hair shinier and healthier. But is it a gimmick?

Kérastase, L'Oréal, and Withings — three companies you may not expect to be working together — have brought us the Hair Coach, a smart hairbrush that offers guidance on follicle health, and brushing technique, with an included iOS app.

Sensors inside the brush determine whether hair is dry, damaged, overly tangled or full-on broken, while the app "coaches" you into better technique using accelerometers. Everything is then synced to the Hair Coach app over Bluetooth.

The Hair Coach brush will be available from hair salons and beauty supply stores around the world starting this fall.

