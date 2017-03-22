But what does this mean for the future of the app?
As first reported by TechCrunch editor-in-chief Matt Panzarino, Apple has acquired the iOS automation app Workflow and its entire team.
Workflow the app is being acquired, along with the team of Weinstein, Conrad Kramer and Nick Frey. In a somewhat uncommon move for Apple, the app will continue to be made available on the App Store and will be made free later today.
Panzarino makes some smart points in his article about Workflow's potential inside Apple: The app is one of the most innovative ways to chain multiple app activities together in iOS, and I use it every day to make my iPad a more effective work tool.
I'm relieved to see the app remain on the App Store for the time being, though this isn't a unique circumstance for acquisitions: The original Siri app stayed on the store for more than a year after its April 28 2010 acquisition, finally shutting down on October 14, 2011 — 10 days after Apple introduced Siri functionality into the iPhone operating system.
Could it be that Apple plans to introduce a version of Workflow — or better yet, use its technology — in future versions of iOS? As someone committed to the future of the company's touch operating system, I sure hope so.
We'll have more on the deal later, but in the meantime, I do highly encourage reading Matt Panzarino's full take on the subject.
Reader comments
As I read this I received an email notification from AppShopper that the app was free. Youbguys are quick.
This is great news. I and many others were worried about Apple and automation. This sends a clear message. I just downloaded the app.
I hope Apple isn't like Google, Dropbox and Microsoft and completely mess up the app and/or discontinue it.
Every time I try out a new calendar app, because I still haven't found the perfect replacement for Sunrise, I hate MS a little bit more.
Workflow is one of the greatest apps ever to grace the app store. I really hope Apple don't f*ck this one up. They could extend iOS automation a long ways now that Workflow is first-party , but they could also just take it's best bits and kill off the app. I truly hope it's the former here.
Oh, and while you're at it, Apple, please acquire Parallels and make it free as well.
Free Parallels would be great.
This is awesome news so log as Apple doesn't f--it up. I was thinking yesterday that allowing Workflow access to more parts of the system/hardware would have the potential to make the iPad Pro more capable for serious work/productivity. This news bodes well for that. Hopefully it also means that Apple will integrate it into iOS and maybe a version to replace Automator for macOS.
I wonder how long the talks between Apple and DeskConnect have been going on and if they have anything to do with the DeskConnect app being discontinued.
It seems like the Workflow app was the key to turning the iPad into a a true productivity device. I know a lot of creative pro's (and even the iMore staff) that use it on a daily basis. I think the next logical step would be for its functionality to be baked in to iOS and close / narrow the gap between "real" computers and the iPad.