If you could do anything with the MacBook Pro Touch Bar, what tools would you create?

Thanks to a little help from BetterTouchTool by Andreas Hegenberg, you can do a whole lot more with the Touch Bar on the 2016 MacBook Pro than you could imagine. Certainly more than anything Apple expected developers to be allowed to do.

One MacBook Pro owner and Reddit enthusiast used BetterTouchTool to create a Reddit interface that allows you to access subReddit subscriptions and RSS feeds. It's basically a quick link to specific Safari pages but organized through Reddit's channels.

That's the great thing about BetterTouchTool. You can do practically everything with it. You can quick link to a variety of subReddits, open a new Note with just a tap, and switch between Slack chat rooms. It's simple to download and set up and has dozens of useful pre-made templates.

If you want to create your own Reddit Touch Bar interface, you can download and install BetterTouchTool and follow the template steps for adding URL links.

What Touch Bar interface would you create if you could do anything? Did you make one using BetterTouchTool? Let us know in the comments.