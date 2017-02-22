The Girl Scouts of San Diego want to design and build a game for web and mobile and you can help!

The Girl Scouts of San Diego and Design Code Build have set out to build a game called "Marshmallow Run" for web and mobile. They've launched a Kickstarter project and need your help to make this game a reality!

Your browser does not support the video tag.



The team hopes to raise $25,000 to make this project a reality and with only four days left, they're just under a third of the way there. The Kickstarter Project is an all-or-nothing campaign, so we need to move quickly to make this awesome project a reality! By supporting this project you'll be helping Girl Scouts learn coding skills, graphic design, audio design, video editing, project management — the list goes on and on.

The Girl Scouts, in partnership with the STEAM academy Design Code Build, will start by building the platformer in Scratch and then create versions of the game that'll work on the web, iOS, and Android.

By backing the campaign, you'll be helping the project in a number of ways, including:

Buying a set of computers to bring to area troops.

Creating and maintaining Apple Developer and Google Play accounts

Web hosting for the web version of the game

Stipend for project teachers

The STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) field is in desperate need of diversity, and projects like this one help make that a reality. If you can help make this project a success, that'd be swell. I implore you — even if you're unable to help with a donation, consider sharing the project on social media. Spread the word and spread the love (of girl scout cookies and gaming)!

Back the Marshmallow Run Kickstarter Project