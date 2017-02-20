You can order Snapchat Spectacles online! You'll still have to wait several weeks for delivery, though.

It used to be if you wanted to order a pair of Snapchat Spectacles — the quirky circular-video-recording sunglasses made by Snapchat parent company Snap Inc. — you'd have to either visit the Spectacles store in New York or wait for a robot vending machine (yes, I'm serious) to visit your area.

But gone are the days of flying to New York to buy a pair of expensive video camera sunglasses (I seriously hope no one did that)! Now you can order them online.

When you visit the Spectacles website, there's now a BUY button at the top of the page. Clicking that button scrolls ya on down to the purchase area where you can choose between a pair of Coral, Black, or Teal Spectacles.

Spectacles'll run you $129.99 and the site is quoting a delivery time of 2 to 4 weeks. They're limiting the supply to 6 pairs of Spectacles per household and they're only available in the U.S. at the moment. Interestingly, you can also buy an extra charging case and charging cable (Spectacles come with a case, cable, and cleaning cloth).

