Make your nail dreams a reality.

If you've ever had a hankering to print your face on your fingernails, O'2 Nails out of Guangzhou, China, wants to make that a reality.

The ARTPRO NAIL from O'2 Nails is an inkjet printer FOR YOUR FINGERNAILS! 💅🏽💅🏽 #nailart #ces2017 A video posted by iMore (@imoregram) on Jan 6, 2017 at 3:11pm PST

Our team got to sample the acrylic-based wears at CES 2017, with O'2 Nails showing off its new Artpro Nail Printer, which works with an iPhone app to send custom designs or photos to a machine loaded with high-quality inks.

The idea is pretty simple: the printer is loaded with an ink cartridge similar to, well, an actual printer, and the feeder paints your conveyed masterpiece onto an acrylic nail. The company claims that each cartridge can print up to 800 nails, depending on the intricacy of the design, but for commercial purposes O'2 nails says each one is a palatable 15 cents.

At $780, the printer itself is being aimed at nail salons, but the technology should filter down to more accessible products in the next couple of years. For now, though, you can start looking forward to seeing the O'2 creations later this year, when the printer begins shipping worldwide.

In the meantime, you can revel in the glory that is Mikah's printed-dog fingernail.