Nintendo is holding six hands-on Switch events. You can play Legend of Zelda; Breath of the Wild really soon if you live in the right region!

Nintendo announced at its press event that it will hold six events over the next six Sundays at six different locations around the world to allow fans to try out its new Switch console ahead of the official launch on March 3. Plus, if you make it to one of the six events leading up to the official launch, you can pre-order right there, on the spot.

Here is a list of dates and cities you can visit. Get your car ready for a long road trip!

Sunday, Jan 15 - New York, USA - 10:00 am ET; SECOND floor, 849 Avenue of the Americas

Sunday, Jan 29 - Toronto, CDN - 10:00 am ET; Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Hall A, 222 Bremner Blvd, Toronto

Sunday, Feb 12 - Washington D.C., USA

Sunday, Feb 19 - Chicago IL, USA

Sunday, Feb 26 - San Francisco, CA, USA

Sunday, March 4 - Los Angeles, CA, USA

Nintendo is also holding three additional events right before and after the official launch of Switch at PAX South on Jan 27 - 29, PAX East on March 10 - 12, and SXSW on March 16 - 18.

Exact time and locations of the last four will be announce at a later date. If you don't want to make the journey across the country for a chance to stand in a long line to play the game for, probably only five minutes, you can just wait until the Switch launches on March 3 for $299.