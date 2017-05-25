Sick of wearing your Apple Watch on your wrist? You can switch it up in style with these unique ways to sport your watch!

Whether you're rocking the latest version of the Apple Watch or have a model that's a bit older, there's probably been one point where you've been like, "What if I could wear this nifty little gadget in more ways than one?!"

Here are 6 different ways people are wearing their Apple Watch for you to try out on your own!

1. As a locket

Zip it, lock it, put it in your pocket – or, y'know, hang it from around your neck and not worry about your Apple Watch getting scratched up because of the locket's handy-dandy screen protector.

2. As a charm necklace

Charm your enemies and show off your seriously killer sense of style with these modern, eye-catching charms from Bucardo!

3. As a formal scarf

If you're lookin' to class up the joint with a handmade piece of art, then take a peek at this beautifully designed formal scarf from Etsy.

4. As a pearl necklace

If diamonds are a girl's best friends, then pearls are certainly a close second because have you SEEN how freakin' beautiful this Apple Watch necklace is?!

(Oh, and PS, if you wanted to turn any of your old necklaces into one for the Apple Watch, all you need is the right attachment)

5. As a pocket watch

ARE YOU LATE? YOU'RE LATE. YOU'RE LATE FOR A VERY IMPORTANT DATE!

NO TIME TO SAY HELLO (GOODBYE!) YOU'RE LATE, YOU'RE LATE, YOU'RE LATE!

6. As a bag fob

Bye-bye necklaces, bye-bye wristbands, hello convenience!

How do you wear your Apple Watch?

Are you a big fan of keeping it classic on your wrist, or would you rather go some something a bit different and funky?

Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below!