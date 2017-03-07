Our browsing history and other very personal data could soon be offered for sale by our ISP, without our permission, and without compensation. And we don't seem to care.
The ACLU:
WASHINGTON — The Senate introduced a resolution today that would overturn a Federal Communications Commission rule that requires internet service providers to get customers' permission before they sell sensitive consumer data, such as browsing history. Passage of the resolution by Congress would prevent the FCC from issuing similar rules in the future.
This isn't a political story or even an American one. It's increasingly happening everywhere and to everyone.
The sale of aggregated pseudo-anonymized data isn't new either. Coke doesn't know who buys their beverages at the corner store, but the corner store does and can sell that data back to Coke... or to Pepsi. Pseudo-anonymized because it takes very little to pull patterns and unique identifiers out of data and start tracing it back. And, of course, data accumulated is data that can be compromised.
It sounds innocuous but once you realize the market basket analysis can include incredibly personal purchases, including medication, it's less innocuous and more creepy. This is far more intrusive that that.
Our personal data is the most valuable thing we have — why else do you think there's a market to sell it? — yet we treat it like it has no value.
Part of that is nature: We see money leaving our wallets and accounts and our debt growing, we see time ticking away on the clock, but we don't see our private chats, intimate photos, medical records, and financial information being sucked up into the cloud.
Part of that is nurture: We've been trained by Google, Facebook, and the other internet giant to give them our everything in exchange for their "free" services.
Would we accept the selling of data pulled from all the mics and cameras in our homes, our bathrooms, and our bedrooms?
The way we're going — the lack of pushback against Google and Facebook and our desperate desire to avoid even thinking about government and corporate overreach — we probably would.
Reader comments
People don't care, until they have to care! Even with the news that the CIA might have been working on a way to keep your Samsung TV always on, even when off, to act as your own little private spy inside your house, I'm not even sure then that will shake anyone up! We're up to a point that we're tired of hearing the same old threat about a possible invasion of our privacy! We're used those 500 millions stolen passwords! We're used to learn about wikileaks having stolen 500 thousand pages of national security secrets! It's now routine! ....
Of course I don't wanna feel like that! Of course I'm doing all I can to secure my tons of passwords with a password manager, of course I keep my devices updated with the latest firmwares and softwares, of course I'm using macOS Sierra and not Windows 10, of course I've got 2 external backup drives (one at home and the other at the a=bank) and one backup in the cloud with its 448 bits key to keep my data safe!
But I'm also getting tired of always fighting for what seems or should be the right thing!
People don't know. I'm helping my neighbors understand how technology works. They really don't want to understand it and it isn't being protected the way USPS mail and phone calls are.
VPNs and Apple products for me.
I just wish iCloud had a domain name option with a smidgen of web space and email. I'm grandfathered into Google Apps. I would love to trade that free service for a paid, private Apple one.
Writing an article telling your readers that they don't care about something is useless unless you provide a solution, which the author didn't provide. So word count and clicks seem to be more important than providing content to help people.
Speak for your self. This article links a nice ACLU article. It will come up in conversation. I will show it to my family and neighbors, many of whome use Yahoo email and I an trying to switch them to iCloud or Proton.
Start caring? (Sincerely.)
The ironic part of this article is that by me visiting this page and posting this comment without an ad-blocker, I am allowing over 137 third party sites (stats provided by Mozilla Lightbeam) to grab some information from me.
You really shouldn't complain about the problem when you are perpetuating it.
haha I was thinking the same
Isn't it hypocritical to mention Google and Facebook and conveniently omit Apple?
If you're an Apple user, you probably have your personal and private data stored on an Apple iCloud server.
Apple has openly confessed that they do indeed have access to your private and personal data on their iCloud servers, and under the right conditions, share that data with the Government.
http://money.cnn.com/2016/02/22/technology/apple-privacy-icloud/
It's also not as if Apple doesn't offer free services. Last I checked iMessage, a data mine for Apple and the government is free. And Apple's iCloud service does have a free tier.
http://www.theverge.com/2016/3/2/11144588/walt-mossberg-apple-vs-fbi-iph...
In addition, according to Apple's own privacy policy, they do in fact collect, mine, analyze, and use your data for their benefit. And let's not forget that this data, all of it, is available to the Government at a moment's notice via legal instruments.
http://www.apple.com/privacy/privacy-policy/
So, how and why is Apple absolved from this conversation?
Well said, I was going to mention that Apple does this as well.
