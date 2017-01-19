When it comes to beautifying your selfies, Meitu laughs in the face of "everything in moderation."

You've probably spotted a few photos on social media that caught your eye (or stabbed your eye) with heavy blurs, bubbles, stars, and oddly enlarged eyes. This sudden invasion of over-beautified selfies is thanks to an app called Meitu.

What is Meitu?

Meitu is a feature-packed photo editing app for iOS that offers up stickers, filters, and some Photoshop-level image manipulation. Whether you're looking to smooth out your skin, whiten your eyes, slim your face, add makeup, blur out your background, add stickers, turn your photo into a drawing or painting, create a collage, make yourself look taller, add text, or do just about anything you'd do in a photo-editing app, Meitu can do it for you … in droves.

iMore tries Meitu

It's very easy to get carried away with Meitu — not least because it has a confusing interface. That said, it's still fun to explore the app and tinker with all the different effects. I asked the team to send me some of their Meitu selfies. They're as outrageous as they are adorable. 😂

Something to keep in mind …

The app got some extra attention on social media today, because it does some not-entirely-above-board stuff when you install it. It uses a method not currently allowed in the App Store to check if your phone is jailbroken. It's not super, incredibly, terribly nefarious, but it's worth noting.

Welp, Meitu definitely has a number of different checks to see if your iPhone is jailbroken… pic.twitter.com/XSbKqDKgqX — Jonathan Zdziarski (@JZdziarski) January 19, 2017

Summary: Meitu is a throw-together of multiple analytics and marketing/ad tracking packages, with something cute to get people to use it. — Jonathan Zdziarski (@JZdziarski) January 19, 2017

