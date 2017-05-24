Looking for more information about YouTube? Here's everything you need to know!

These days, YouTube is synonymous with online video. It's the destination to watch videos, everything from movie trailers and music videos to vlogs and even news. While there are other video sites out there, none of them come close to matching YouTube's reach, massive content catalog, and global cultural ubiquity.

If you've got any questions about YouTube, you've come to the right place for the answers.

What is YouTube?

YouTube is, at its core, a video-sharing website. Owned by Google since 2006, YouTube has become an absolute behemoth of online video, with over 1 billion hours of video watched on the site each day. The content of YouTube's library runs the gamut, so whether you're looking for makeup tips or music videos, you'll find pretty much anything you need on YouTube.

How can I watch videos on YouTube?

Either head to YouTube.com, or, if you're on iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, you can download the official YouTube app for a native video watching experience.

Can I make videos of my own and put them on YouTube?

You can! If you've already got a YouTube account, the official YouTube app lets you easily capture and upload videos directly, as well as upload the videos from your iPhone's Camera Roll.

Beyond that, what you upload depends on a number of factors. Maybe you want to get a dedicated camera for recording your videos and invest in some editing software. Maybe you don't have any defined goals for your channel and just want to wing it. It's really up to you.

Does YouTube offer any live content?

Over the past several years, YouTube has been putting a bigger emphasis on live video. If you've got a verified channel then you can go live from your computer at any time. If you want to go live on your iPhone or iPad, your channel will need at least 1,000 subscribers.

So what's with the ads?

Ads are how YouTube and the many creators across the site make most of their money. The servers needed to keep YouTube up and running cost money after all, and rather than requiring a subscription to view its content, YouTube instead makes money from advertisers who in turn get access to your valuable attention for whatever they're selling.

Ads on YouTube come in a variety of formats. These include display ads that run alongside the video you're watching, overlays that take over a portion of the video's screen, skippable video ads that run ahead of a video, and un-skippable video ads. Some of these appear on YouTube's desktop site, while others are geared more towards mobile users.

Is there any way to get rid of them without using some kind of ad blocker?

Indeed there is. It's called YouTube Red, and it offers an ad-free experience across YouTube, along with other benefits for $9.99 per month.

What are the other benefits of YouTube Red?

Alongside a distinct lack of advertisements, YouTube Red allows you to download videos from YouTube for offline viewing, both on the desktop site and through the official YouTube app. YouTube Red also has a number of original shows from top YouTube creators, exclusive to YouTube Red subscribers.

Other benefits focus on music. As a YouTube Red subscriber, you get full access to Google Play Music Unlimited, a music streaming service akin to Apple Music or Spotify. You'll also be able to use YouTube Music offline and in the background on your mobile devices.

What is YouTube Music?

Since its inception, music has been a fairly important component of YouTube's overall experience, from music videos released by record companies to less-than-legal distribution of new tracks from top artists. In order to make it easier for users to find music on the service, YouTube Music was born.

With the YouTube Music app, you can easily find stations based on the music videos that you watch, get personalized stations that learn your tastes, or browse through the massive library of music content on YouTube. While the service is a great place to find video content, the app has an audio-only mode so you can use YouTube Music like any other music app.

You can find YouTube Music on the App Store for free.

Questions?

