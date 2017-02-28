YouTube's TV streaming service starts its U.S. rollout this spring with support from the four major networks.

YouTube has announced a streaming TV service, called simply YouTube TV. Arriving this spring, the service will offer live TV streaming from the four major U.S. networks, ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, along with several other cable networks. YouTube is also partnering with local stations across the U.S. to bring customers local news and sports coverage in their markets.

From YouTube:

YouTube TV gives you the best of live TV, from must-see broadcast shows like "Empire," "The Voice," "The Big Bang Theory" and "Scandal," to the live sports you want. YouTube TV includes major sports networks like ESPN and regional sports networks like Fox Sports Networks and Comcast SportsNet, so you can watch your favorite NBA or MLB teams. We've also partnered with local TV stations, so you'll also get sports and local news based on where you live.

In addition to its channel lineup, YouTube TV also offers unlimited cloud DVR space. You'll be able to use the service on your iOS devices in addition to Android and Chromecast products. Each membership supports up to six accounts, with three concurrent streams allowed at a time.

YouTube TV won't be available across the U.S. all at once. Instead, the service will launch in the largest TV markets, before starting its expansion into other cities. In any case, you can sign up here to be notified when YouTube TV is available in your area.