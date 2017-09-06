Looking to snap a perfect #selfie? Here's everything you need!

Taking a selfie is a true art form: and what is a great painter or sculptor without his or her tools?!

Here are 10 selfie-related accessories to keep in your back pocket in order to take the most perfect selfie on the planet!

1. Selfie stick? Nah, Cliquefie

There's a big, big difference: and it comes in the shape of a retractable tripod and removable, magnetic shutter remote for distance/group selfies.

2. Mini ring light = YAS

Big things come in small packages, and good selfies come in great lighting.

3. Secure and snap your selfies anywhere!

… With the help of a Joby GripTight GorillaPod!

4. This little selfie remote will take your selfies from 0-100!

And check out the rest of Photojojo's stuff while you're at it!

With the LuMee duo case.

Not with the CliqueFie Puck, that's for sure!

7. Lighting is KEY for the perfect selfie!

So this super popular Neewer ring light's got'cha covered.

8. Olloclip your way to selfie stardom!

Seriously though, this 3-in-1 Olloclip lens for your iPhone will have you shooting a heck of a lot more than selfies, that's for sure!

9. Classic selfie stick, meet your Bluetooth upgrade

Pop it in your bag and snap selfies in an instant!

10. I GOTTA POCKET GOT A POCKET FULL OF SPOTLIGHT

I GOT A LOVE AND I KNOW THAT IT'S ALL MY OWN — OOOOWAY-OHHHHHH...

How do you take the perfect #selfie?

Is there a trick or a gadget that you use to take the most impeccable selfies ever?

Let us know your techniques in the comments below and we'll be sure to try 'em out when we're fish-facing it in a mirror selfie next time!