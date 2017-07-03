Whether you're shooting off fireworks, chilling by the pool, or having a BBQ with friends, you can show off your true American pride with one of these patriotic iPhone cases!

Are you pumped for your 4th of July celebrations? Have the most epic red, white, and blue outfit picked out for your festivities? Looking forward to face paint, American flag boxers (and maybe a beer of two?)

Well then why not dress up your iPhone with one of these positively patriotic iPhone cases?!

Here are the best cases to rep your American pride this 4th of July!

1. Keep your iPhone protected and proud with this Captain America OtterBox case!

Seriously though, this case kicks some ass.

2. Somethin' feels fishy with this flag…

I cannot believe my wall-eye…

3. Keep it simple with some stars and a li'l red, white, and blue

Ameeeeeerica, Ameeeeeeeeeericccccaaaaaaaaaa…

4. Classic American flag?

Check, check, aaaand check!

5. A little bit of a grungy twist

Have you seen the movie The Purge? I'm getting Purge vibes for sure.

6. Stripes + Stars + red + white + blue = … ?

Answer: This super cool iPhone case!

7. DO YOU LOVE AMERICA?!

SHOW IT OFF ON YOUR iPHONE CASE, THEN #EXCITED

8. Keep it classy with an engraved vintage flag case

I bet Abraham Lincoln would totally have a case like this.

9. Celebrate Independence Day in style!

A little bit retro, a whole 'lot stylish, and perfect for your iPhone.

10. And lastly, what's more American than a bald eagle?

Seriously, I can hear it's echoing cry in the distance… Weird...