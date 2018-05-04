1. Acquire a Sphero Star Wars Droid Hang out with the cutest little droids this side of the Ghost Nebula. These are the droids you're looking for and they're ready to go to work for you! They will patrol your house, respond to voice commands, and handle sand like a champ, you can also watch Star Wars: The Force Awakens or Star Wars: The Last Jedi with them to watch them react to their favorite scenes! You can add BB-8, R2D2, and BB9E to your droid-loving household at Sphero.com. Check out iMore's own, Serenity Caldwell's video to see how BB-8 responds to the film:

2. Conquer some (discounted) Star Wars swag Celebrate Star Wars Day in style If you're looking for a great deal on your favorite Star Wars action figures, May 4 - 5 are your perfect days! You can get striking poster art, popping backpacks, and even LEGO clocks. We'll be covering the May the Fourth sales all day long, but you can find some of the discount offers from StarWars.com right now. 3. Star Wars-ify your videos Action Movie FX does what it says on the tin: The app adds action movie effects to your video. The app is free, and for $1.99 (a 30% discount), you can get a set of Star Wars effects. This little video I put together shows BB-8 interacting with one of my dog's toys and popping out of an Apple Watch box.

4. Immerse yourself in the relaxing sounds of Star Wars

No workday is complete without at least two hours of Star Wars music. Now that there are eight main movies, an offshoot movie (plus one right around the corner), and a couple of animated series, its difficult to decide which soundtrack to listen to. Thankfully, Disney has us covered with a curated playlist on Apple Music. 5. Watch Star Wars: The Last Jedi, you must You obviously have to spend at least part of your celebrations watching Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Lucky for you (and us), it's available to rent in the iTunes Store. 6. I find your lack of Star Wars comics disturbing

It's as if the iPad (mini, Air, Pro) was made for comic books. And today's a great day to stock up on Star Wars comics, 'cause Marvel is having a one-day-only 75% off sale. … there go all my credits. 7. Represent the Rebel Alliance … or the Galactic Empire

If you're not wearing some sort of Star Wars attire today, you're doing it wrong. There's no shortage of Star-Wars-themed shirts, hats, badges, masks, replica lightsabers, etc. Heck, there are even Star-Wars-themed onesies. I'm sorry you had to see that. 8. Reach out ... for your game controller

Don't sit by, watching the Galactic Empire (or the New Order) destroy everything you know and love. Join the Rebellion (or the Resistance) and fight to bring balance to the Force, freedom to the galaxy, and Pod Racing to the Outer Rim. There are dozens of games on sale to celebrate Star Wars Day and you can find out about some of them from StarWars.com. Check out our favorite picks for ultimate Star Wars games, too. Best Star Wars Games for iPhone and iPad 9. May the Forces of Destiny be with you It's not every day that you get to see powerful and influential women navigate the world around them as they prove their mettle alongside their male counterparts... unless you're watching Star Wars: Forces of Destiny, starring Leia Organa, Padme Amidala, Sabine Wren, and Rey (the nobody). Sit your daughter down in front of this amazing web series and she'll be asking to join the Rebellion before you can say, "The Force is strong in you."