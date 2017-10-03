Looking to show off your your iPhone 8 Plus? Here are some great clear cases that'll help you out!
You love your iPhone 8 Plus, right?
I mean, it's a beautiful piece of tech, and it'd be a shame if some silly, stupid case was shadowing it's true, impeccable beauty: and what's worse than a bulky case hiding your iPhone? Not having a case on your iPhone 8 Plus at all.
The middle ground? A stunning, shiny, simple, sleek, see-through clear case that'll both protect your iPhone 8 Plus and show off it's true all-glass beauty (cue Homer drooling sounds).
Here are 10 great clear cases to show off your iPhone 8 Plus' true beauty!
1. Humixx iPhone 8 Plus Clear Case
Is it clear to you that this case is super thin and fully protective? Super clear? Crystal clear? And only $16? Cool.
2. Trianium iPhone 8 Clear Case
TPU Bumper Cushion + Scratch Resistant clear design = YAAAAAAS. This case will cost you around $60.
3. RANVOO Ultra Slip iPhone 8 Plus Case
It's like a second, invisible skin — but for your iPhone 8 Plus! And only for $11!
4. Matone iPhone 8 Plus Crystal Clear soft Case
Add a li'l extra protection to your iPhone 8 Plus while still keeping it's glam on display with the Matone iPhone 8 Plus Crystal Clear soft Case! This case will cost you around $10.
(Check out those thousands of positive Amazon reviews, tho…)
5. JETech iPhone 8 Plus HD Clear case
Full protection? CHECK. Slim design? CHECK. Access to all controls? CHECK. Affordable $10 price tag? CHECK. Clear AF? CHECK CHECK CHECK.
6. Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone 8 Case (with clear protection)
How clear is this case? Well once it's on your iPhone 8 Plus, you're going to be like "WOAH WHERE DID IT GO".
You can pick up this case for $13.
7. Spigen Liquid Crystal iPhone 8 Plus
What's clearer than crystal? Liquid crystal.
Duh. (Plus it will only cost you around $15).
8. GeekZone iPhone 8 Plus Crystal Clear Case
Show off your iPhone 8 Plus' beautiful glass back while protecting it with a hard back panel TPU bumper for around $7!
9. i-Blason iPhone 8 Plus clear case
While this case is clear as clear can be, the bumper surrounding it comes in clear, black, gold, blue, and rose gold colors for around $16.
10. ESR Slim Fit Clear Case
Ultra thin structure + Shock absorbtion + Clear design = YAS YAS YAAAAAS.
This case will cost you around $4.
What are your top clear case picks?
Is there a clear case that we missed on our list that you're obsessed with? Let us know what your top picks are in the comments below!
Reader comments
