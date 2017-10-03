Looking to show off your your iPhone 8 Plus? Here are some great clear cases that'll help you out!

You love your iPhone 8 Plus, right?

I mean, it's a beautiful piece of tech, and it'd be a shame if some silly, stupid case was shadowing it's true, impeccable beauty: and what's worse than a bulky case hiding your iPhone? Not having a case on your iPhone 8 Plus at all.

The middle ground? A stunning, shiny, simple, sleek, see-through clear case that'll both protect your iPhone 8 Plus and show off it's true all-glass beauty (cue Homer drooling sounds).

Here are 10 great clear cases to show off your iPhone 8 Plus' true beauty!

Is it clear to you that this case is super thin and fully protective? Super clear? Crystal clear? And only $16? Cool.

TPU Bumper Cushion + Scratch Resistant clear design = YAAAAAAS. This case will cost you around $60.

It's like a second, invisible skin — but for your iPhone 8 Plus! And only for $11!

Add a li'l extra protection to your iPhone 8 Plus while still keeping it's glam on display with the Matone iPhone 8 Plus Crystal Clear soft Case! This case will cost you around $10.

(Check out those thousands of positive Amazon reviews, tho…)

Full protection? CHECK. Slim design? CHECK. Access to all controls? CHECK. Affordable $10 price tag? CHECK. Clear AF? CHECK CHECK CHECK.

How clear is this case? Well once it's on your iPhone 8 Plus, you're going to be like "WOAH WHERE DID IT GO".

You can pick up this case for $13.

What's clearer than crystal? Liquid crystal.

Duh. (Plus it will only cost you around $15).

Show off your iPhone 8 Plus' beautiful glass back while protecting it with a hard back panel TPU bumper for around $7!

While this case is clear as clear can be, the bumper surrounding it comes in clear, black, gold, blue, and rose gold colors for around $16.

Ultra thin structure + Shock absorbtion + Clear design = YAS YAS YAAAAAS.

This case will cost you around $4.

What are your top clear case picks?

Is there a clear case that we missed on our list that you're obsessed with? Let us know what your top picks are in the comments below!