Every time a friend tries out my Nintendo Switch for the first time, they comment on how small the Joy-Con controllers are, especially when each person is using just one Joy-Con. You can add a variety of different grips, whether ergonomic or simply for a better hold, and they are way cheaper than investing in an expensive Pro Controller.

Here are 10 grips that will sweeten your Joy-Cons in style.

1, Clear, concise, and with a point

Those wing grips swivel out for a variety of positioning options. Get them on Amazon for $10.

2. Larger than life for the smallest price

It makes those tiny Joy-Cons way bigger for the small price of just $12.

3. What a stud!

These stud muffins will tickle your digits while you play. $12 for 10 tickles isn't bad.

4. Ergonomically flashy

Add some more color to you Joy-Cons, while getting the most comfortable grip you can for your $8.

5. Just the basics, please

AmazonBasics is the perfect brand for getting the basics at a super great price. This grippy goodness is just $12.

6. Thumbs up!

Don't need all the grippy but want better joystick coverage? Get 'em in a variety of complimentary colors and sizes for $8.

7. Everything's covered

It's grippy and studded and covers your Joy-Con Grip for just $10!

8.Hidden in plain sight

It's called "camouflage blue" but I can't think of anything that this could blend in with. It looks cool, though, and only costs $11.

9. Charging while you play

Look at those nice, springy shoulder buttons. Yum! They're pricier at $25, but they do charge your Joy-Cons.

10. How's your backhanded?

Tennis anyone? These are the perfect grips for Mario Tennis Aces. I can't get over how cute they are and they only cost $17.

How do you grip?

Do you have a favorite grip for your Joy-Cons? Show us your style.

Nintendo Switch

Main