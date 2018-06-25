Every time a friend tries out my Nintendo Switch for the first time, they comment on how small the Joy-Con controllers are, especially when each person is using just one Joy-Con. You can add a variety of different grips, whether ergonomic or simply for a better hold, and they are way cheaper than investing in an expensive Pro Controller.
Here are 10 grips that will sweeten your Joy-Cons in style.
1, Clear, concise, and with a point
Those wing grips swivel out for a variety of positioning options. Get them on Amazon for $10.
2. Larger than life for the smallest price
These stud muffins will tickle your digits while you play. $12 for 10 tickles isn't bad.
4. Ergonomically flashy
Add some more color to you Joy-Cons, while getting the most comfortable grip you can for your $8.
5. Just the basics, please
AmazonBasics is the perfect brand for getting the basics at a super great price. This grippy goodness is just $12.
6. Thumbs up!
Don't need all the grippy but want better joystick coverage? Get 'em in a variety of complimentary colors and sizes for $8.
7. Everything's covered
It's grippy and studded and covers your Joy-Con Grip for just $10!
8.Hidden in plain sight
It's called "camouflage blue" but I can't think of anything that this could blend in with. It looks cool, though, and only costs $11.
9. Charging while you play
Look at those nice, springy shoulder buttons. Yum! They're pricier at $25, but they do charge your Joy-Cons.
10. How's your backhanded?
Tennis anyone? These are the perfect grips for Mario Tennis Aces. I can't get over how cute they are and they only cost $17.
How do you grip?
Do you have a favorite grip for your Joy-Cons? Show us your style.