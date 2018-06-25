Every time a friend tries out my Nintendo Switch for the first time, they comment on how small the Joy-Con controllers are, especially when each person is using just one Joy-Con. You can add a variety of different grips, whether ergonomic or simply for a better hold, and they are way cheaper than investing in an expensive Pro Controller. Here are 10 grips that will sweeten your Joy-Cons in style. 1, Clear, concise, and with a point

Those wing grips swivel out for a variety of positioning options. Get them on Amazon for $10. 2. Larger than life for the smallest price

It makes those tiny Joy-Cons way bigger for the small price of just $12. 3. What a stud!

These stud muffins will tickle your digits while you play. $12 for 10 tickles isn't bad. 4. Ergonomically flashy

Add some more color to you Joy-Cons, while getting the most comfortable grip you can for your $8. 5. Just the basics, please

AmazonBasics is the perfect brand for getting the basics at a super great price. This grippy goodness is just $12. 6. Thumbs up!

Don't need all the grippy but want better joystick coverage? Get 'em in a variety of complimentary colors and sizes for $8. 7. Everything's covered

It's grippy and studded and covers your Joy-Con Grip for just $10! 8.Hidden in plain sight

It's called "camouflage blue" but I can't think of anything that this could blend in with. It looks cool, though, and only costs $11. 9. Charging while you play

Look at those nice, springy shoulder buttons. Yum! They're pricier at $25, but they do charge your Joy-Cons. 10. How's your backhanded?