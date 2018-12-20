The iPhone XS and XS Max are a pair of pretty great phones, and there are a lot of accessories out there to go along with them. If you are looking for some last-minute gift ideas for someone with an iPhone XS or XS Max, here are some great options to consider!
Protect the screen
amFilm iPhone XS Tempered Glass Screen Protector
amFilm produces some of the best screen protectors out on the market. Their screen protector for the XS and XS Max are made from tempered glass so they're highly durable and scratch-resistant, easy to install, and are only 0.3mm thick. They also come in a pack of three, so you have spares if you mess up the first time.
Great car mount
Kenu AirFrame+
The Kenu AirFrame+ is one of the best vent car mounts out there. The clip for the AirFrame+ rotates and can fit into practically any car vent, no matter how old or new your car is. It's sturdy, secure, and the AirFrame+ extends up to 3.4", so you can fit even the biggest of phones into this car mount with ease.
Professional Gimbal Stabilizer
Zhiyun Smooth 4 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer
The aspiring photographer and videographer will want this for their iPhone XS or XS Max. This affordable gimbal has an integrated control panel for Focus Pull and Zoom Capabilities, Time Lapse and Object Tracking, and other features to help them create the most stable and beautiful video with the iPhone. It also integrates with the Filmic Pro app.
Durable Lightning cable
Anker Powerline+ II (6ft) Lightning Cable
Apple's Lightning cables aren't the best, but fortunately, there's Anker. The Powerline+ II cables are made of a highly durable braided nylon material that can withstand 30,000 bends or 175 lbs in its lifetime. The aluminum alloy connectors also look elegant and classy, and they provide the fastest possible charging speeds. These cables also come with a carrying pouch, and you can choose between several different colors. There are also other sizes available, but 6ft seems to be a sweet spot.
Fast wireless charging
Anker Fast Wireless Charger
This wireless charger from Anker is capable of faster-than-normal charging for iPhones with a boosted 5W charge that's 10 percent faster than other wireless chargers. This one also props your phone upright in either portrait or landscape position, so you can use it while it's charging, or even watch a video. And no need to take off your case, because this one will work with most protective cases.
Listen and charge together
Belkin 3.5mm Audio + Charge Rockstar Adapter
This simple accessory is perfect for those who still prefer to use their 3.5mm headphones. The Rockstar adapter is a dongle that plugs into the iPhone's Lightning port and adds a 3.5mm headphone jack, while also adding another Lightning port, so you can charge your device at maximum speed too. It adds without taking anything away.
Pop it
Popsockets: Collapsible Grip and Stand
Popsockets sounds silly, but they're quite useful! These little things stick on to the back of your phone or case with adhesive. You can then pull on them to expand it out and use it to get a better grip on your device, or even use it as a stand. You can remove them and reposition them if needed, and they come in a huge variety of colors, patterns, and designs. Heck, you can even customize them from their website!
Crystal clear protection
Spigen Ultra Hybrid Crystal Clear
The Spigen Ultra Hybrid Crystal Clear is one of the best clear cases around for the iPhone XS or XS Max. This case is made from a soft and flexible TPU material, and it's ultra transparent. It's slim too, so you barely feel that it's there. It's highly durable, long-lasting, and is resistant to yellowing.
Portable juice
Anker PowerCore 10000
The Anker PowerCore 10000 packs 10000mAh in a super compact and lightweight battery pack that goes perfectly with your iPhone XS or XS Max. It'll charge up your Max about two times, and it has high speed charging capabilities. It comes with a traveling pouch and a micro USB to charge it up. You will need your own Lightning cable.
There are a lot of accessories out there for iPhone XS and XS Max owners, but these are some great options for last minute shoppers! Out of these, our favorite has to be the Kenu AirFrame+, because it's super sturdy, stable, and extremely versatile for both iPhone XS and XS Max! I've had one for years and can't live without it.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.