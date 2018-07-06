We all have to keep an eye on our pocketbooks sometimes. However, being frugal does not mean that you have to miss out on the finer things in life. Picking up some accessories and games for your Nintendo Switch can still be done while watching the bottom line.
Here are 10 must-have accessories and games for your Switch.
amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector
One of the very first things you should pick up for you Switch should be a screen protector. If something should cause you to put a scratch on your Switch, it would be much better for that scratch to land on a $7 screen protector.
amCase Hard Carrying Case
When it comes to getting the most bang for your buck in the realm of cases, you can't do much better than this. For a mere $10 you get a method of transporting your Switch safely along with 14 games.
HORI Super Mario Analog Caps
If you find the analog sticks on your Joy-Cons to be a little uncomfortable or even just a little drab, this might be the solution you have been looking for. Pick up set of these colorful analog caps for just $9.
Fintie Joy-Con Grip
If you are playing multiplayer games with your Joy-Cons split between yourself and a friend, I wouldn't be surprised to hear about your hand cramps. For only $10 you can slip your Joy-Cons into one of these colorful grips and your cramping woes are done.
Sandisk Ultra 64GB MicroSD
Need more room for games on your Switch? Maybe it's time to think about expanding your storage. There are certainly bigger MicroSD cards out there. However, if you are on a budget and need more room, 64GB for only $19 is a pretty great deal.
Stardew Valley
If you enjoyed the Harvest Moon series, then you should just go ahead and spend the $15 on this game. You won't get many more hours of gameplay for such a low price elsewhere. Take over your Grandfather's dilapidated farm and bring it back to its former glory.
Celeste
Celeste is easily one of the best platformers I've played in the last few years. With super tight controls, a surprisingly deep narrative, and beautiful retro style graphics, this title is well worth your $20.
Thimbleweed Park
If you like classic style adventure games, hilarious writing, and quirky characters, then I can pretty much guarantee that you will enjoy Thimbleweed Park. With a reasonable asking price of $20, it's hard to beat.
Super Meat Boy
Some people are gaming masochists. If you count yourself amongst those who like an abusively difficult game, then you are almost certainly familiar with this title. Pick up Super Meatboy for $15 and get all the frustration you desire right in the palm of your hand.
Rocket League
Rocket League is perhaps the most popular sports game on the Switch and it's not even a real sport. This mashup of soccer and cars is fast-paced and a blast to play online with friends. Pick up a copy and join in on the fun for $19.
Being a gamer can sometimes be a pricey lifestyle so we all have to try and save a buck when we can. Hopefully, this list will help keep you sated with Switch items without needing to break the bank.
Anything we missed?
Are there some amazing games or accessories for under $20 that we missed? I would love to hear about them below.