Are you as pumped as we are about all the new fancy features that are coming with watchOS 4? Here are some of the highlights.

Interact with your gym equipment

If you're someone who likes to hit the gym and someone who's head-over-heels for their Apple Watch, then you'll be happy to hear that you can now tap your watch to compatible gym equipment to transfer information about your workout!

Your heart rate is read by the watch and is sent to the equipment, and info – like data and speed – is sent to your watch.

Essentially it's a two-way data exchange with gym equipment thanks to partnerships with some of the biggest equipment manufacturers in the world!

New fitness celebrations

Call me lame, but I'm a sucker for a good celebration (no matter how small the goal I reached is!).

With watchOS 4, there are new little animations and icons that celebrate every milestone you hit as you chug through your day-to-day workouts.

Fireworks and sparks will now appear on your watch face, which honestly just gives me the extra motivation to reach my workout goals.

Kaleidoscope your life!

One of the most exciting things to come out of watchOS 4 is the ability to set your watch face as a funky and psychedelic kaleidoscope pattern!

You can either choose to set your own image of whatever you want – friends and family at the beach, a bar night with old college buddies, that super adorable snapshot of your niece, etc. – or you can choose to use one of the preset kaleidoscope backgrounds.

Far out, man!

OMG TOY STORY

When the Mickey and Minnie watch faces were introduced, people were jazzed! But I'd be lying if I said I didn't let out a girlish little giggle of glee when I saw Jessie, Woody, and Buzz Lightyear.

Yup, you read that right! There are even more Disney watch faces coming with watchOS 4, and all of them have their own adorable little animations and movements!

If you're someone who's a big, big Disney fan, then you're probably as excited for these watch faces as I am.

Siri watch face

I know what you're thinking: MORE WATCH FACES?! But before you jump to conclusions, let me assure you that this is probably the coolest watch face to come with watchOS 4.

The Siri watch face automatically displays what's most relevant to you: reminders, photo memories, dynamically updated whenever you raise your wrist!

There are also sunrise/sunset features, home app features, News app updates, and coaching for Activities. How awesome is all of that?!

Flashlight features

Though it was almost mentioned in passing, another new, super cool feature to come out of watchOS 4 is a new flashlight ability.

The new flashlight in the control centre can be used as a safety light during an evening run, so if you're someone who does their workouts in the evening, this added level of safety might be worth picking up an Apple Watch for!

Train like a pro

Looking to get the most out of your workout? watchOS 4 has you covered with high intensity interval training!

Sometimes getting what you want out of a smartwatch can be difficult, especially if you hit the gym hard; watchOS 4 has you covered with their new high intensity interval training features.

Oh! And if you're a fan of swimming with your Apple Watch, there are new swim features for when you're sitting on the side of the pool, relaxing.

Smaller Bluetooth products? No problem!

If you're someone who monitors their glucose level or someone who wants to get stats on their best surf run (that's what it's called, right? I'm Canadian; we don't do surfing…) with the help of your Apple Watch but haven't been able to in the past for one reason or another, then never fear: watchOS 4 is here!

Using something called Native Core Bluetooth, watchOS 4 will support smaller Bluetooth devices!

This is great for different pieces of health and fitness equipment, a gadget that's not as common as things like AirPods, and so much more! The sky really is the limit.

Multiple workouts

Super easy now to do multiple workouts in a single session.

Before, it was impossible to start and stop and manage multiple, different workouts from the convenience of your Apple Watch, but with watchOS 4, you no longer have to worry about muddling up your workout(s) routine!

With the new update, you'll be able to do multiple workouts in a single session and call on workouts you may be half-way through. Can I get a Hallelujah from the gym rats?

Redesigned Music app

The Music app on your Apple Watch has had a bit of a facelift thanks to watchOS 4. You'll be able to sync music based on your listening habits.

This redesign is aimed to make AirPods + Apple Watch = "a true magical experience".

What do you think of the watchOS 4 updates?

Is there a particular update you're excited for in regards to watchOS 4? Maybe a feature that you can't wait to try out yourself?

Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below!