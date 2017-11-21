Tech enthusiasts are notoriously difficult to shop for. They like it? They buy it. They read the blogs, listen to the podcasts, and generally know all the cool, innovative products before you do. That's why we're here. We've rounded up some of the coolest, high-tech items of the season from iMore Digital offers—all at amazing prices that won't break the bank. From tiny drones to ultra-long lightning cables, there is something for everyone on your shopping list.

Best of all, you get to enjoy an additional 15 percent off on these items when you use the coupon code GIFTSHOP15 at checkout.

Nothing says "I care about you" more than giving your loved one a lifetime online privacy protection subscription. The VPN Unlimited Infinity plan can be used on up to ten devices, with support for all the major platforms: iOS, Android, Mac, Linux, and Windows. It offers unlimited traffic bandwidth and super secure high-speed WiFi connection, making you completely anonymous online.

Sale Price: $55.99 (Use the code GIFTSHOP15 at checkout to get an additional 15% off)

Know someone who's a total Mac enthusiast? This might just be the holiday present you've been looking for. The Black Friday Mac Bundle includes eight killer apps, including PDF Expert 2.2, Roxio Toast 16 Titanium, and Flux7.

Sale Price: $39 (Use the code GIFTSHOP15 at checkout to get an additional 15% off)

The Nix Mini Color Sensor is perfect for the designer in your life. It's a pocket-sized gizmo that can be used for measuring the color of just about anything. When placed on top of any surface, it automatically sends the exact digital color profile straight to your smartphone so you'll never second guess colors again.

Sale Price: $69 (Use the code GIFTSHOP15 at checkout to get an additional 15% off)

Tangled wires are the bane of pretty much everyone's existence. Give the gift of tangled-wire peace-of-mind with these FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds. Designed for people on-the-go, these earbuds are sweat and water resistant, with a battery life that can last for six hours of playtime. Best of all, they'll easily pair to any compatible device via Bluetooth by simply pulling the magnets apart.

Sale Price: $29.95 (Use the code GIFTSHOP15 at checkout to get an additional 15% off)

The internet is not the safe place we wish it was. It's always best to take precautions, especially if you're online 24/7. Enter CUJO, the smart internet security firewall that provides enterprise-level security to every device in your home network without slowing it down—that includes any smart home devices you may take for granted but can still be easily hacked by cyber criminals. Give the gift of total cyber security with this highly-rated accessory.

Sale Price: $224.99 (Use the code GIFTSHOP15 at checkout to get an additional 15% off)

For the most adventurous people on your holiday gift list, these two powerful flashlights will be a surefire hit. The UltraBright 500-Lumen Tactical Military Flashlight: 2-Pack contains two compact flashlights armed with 500 lumens and adjustable zoom that provides up to one mile of range. They'll especially come in handy for activities like hiking, climbing, and spelunking through the dark.

Sale Price: $14.99 (Use the code GIFTSHOP15 at checkout to get an additional 15% off)

With the steady stream of work and life issues that arise daily, it's hard not to succumb to stress. Help someone live a stress-free life with Aura Premium, the app that offers guided meditation sessions to relieve stress and anxiety. This highly-rated app even tracks your mood, studies your mood patterns, and delivers mindful breather reminders throughout the day. You can gift a lifetime subscription with this exclusive offer.

Sale Price: $59.99 (Use the code GIFTSHOP15 at checkout to get an additional 15% off)

The downfall of Apple chargers is their minuscule length. When charging devices, you basically have to situate yourself on top of a power outlet just so you can use it while juicing up. These MFi-certified monster cables, on the contrary, deliver ten feet in length and come in a 3-pack so you can keep one at your office, in your bag, and by your bed.

Sale Price: $16.99 (Use the code GIFTSHOP15 at checkout to get an additional 15% off)

This holiday season, be the Santa of productivity and gift someone iMazing 2. This all-purpose tool lets you easily browse and manage your backups, transfer data between gadgets, export photos sans iTunes or iCloud, extract and print your text messages, drag and drop songs to your iPhone, and more—all without having to jailbreak your device! It's not called the Swiss Army Knife of iOS software for nothing.

Sale Price: $24.99 (Use the code GIFTSHOP15 at checkout to get an additional 15% off)

This one is for the kid-at-heart in your life. The SKEYE Nano 2 FPV Drone is one of the world's smallest camera drones, allowing you to take hands-free photos while flying through even the tightest of spaces. Designed with adjustable gyro sensitivity and 6-axis flight control system, this drone is perfect for veteran and novice pilots alike.

Sale Price: $64 (Use the code GIFTSHOP15 at checkout to get an additional 15% off)

