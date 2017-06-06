iOS 11 has a ton of awesome new features that were just announced at #WWDC2017. Here are some of the most exciting ones that are coming this fall!

From Do Not Disturb While Driving to ARKit to Siri's latest translate feature, there are plenty of things to be pumped about when it comes to iOS 11.

Here are 10 features, apps, and updates that I'm super excited for!

ARKit

Introducing ARKit! A brand new set of APIs for iOS 11, AKA the largest AR platform in the WORLD.

ARKit works with your iPhone or iPad camera and identifies surfaces around you for you to engage and play with.

You can then digitally add in specific objects that will interact with your real environment, so if you have a cup of coffee by a lamp and move the cup of coffee, the shadow from the lamp will change depending on it's position – just like a real cup of coffee!

WWDC Keynote:

[With AR], it's like you're the director of your own experience.

Scanning documents with iOS 11 for iPad

If you're someone who's always been frustrated with the inability to take a clear photo of a document – almost like you've scanned it – with your iPad, then you'll be super jazzed about this latest iOS 11 update for iPad.

Using your iPad, you can now scan documents straight to your device in order to make edits, mark it up, sign your name, etc. You don't even need to spend time contorting yourself to get into the best position – scanning is simple and easy from almost any angle!

Do Not Disturb While Driving

Nearly 330,000 injuries occur each year from accidents caused by texting while driving, and texting makes a crash up to 23 times more likely. It's probably because of shocking statistics like these that Apple designed Do Not Disturb While Driving.

WWDC Keynote:

It's all about keeping your eyes on the road. When you're driving, you don't need to be responding to these kinds of messages!

This new feature essentially recognizes your speed and is programed to prevent notifications from appearing on your Lock screen, distracting you from what's actually going on on the road.

Instead of seeing a ton of different notifications, you'll simply have a black screen, and if you choose to touch it anyways, it'll give you a reminder to keep your eyes on the road.

Siri Translate

As an assistant, Siri is available in more languages and countries worldwide than any other helpful li'l robotic talking voice! (Well, she ain't so robotic no more, but that's another story).

You'd think with how widespread Siri is that Apple would've jumped on the translate wagon a bit earlier, but better late than never definitely applies to this particular scenario.

Siri's latest translate option allows you to ask and translate questions and phrases from Chinese, French, German, Italian, and Spanish to English, with even more languages rolling out in the next couple of months!

It's not perfect (yet), but if you're at a restaurant and want to ask what the most popular dishes are, Siri has you covered.

Apple Pay through Messages

Have you ever messaged your buddy and been like, "Yo, dude, you owe me $20 from that burger buffet the other night," but then you get a billion excuses that they don't know how to e-transfer you and they won't be home tonight for you to pop by and blah blah blah?

With the latest update to Apple Pay, paying through iMessage is now an effortless possibility!

Send and receive money in a snap because it's integrated right into Messages as an iMessage feature. The money you get will go onto your Apple Pay cash card, so you can shop online, send money elsewhere, and more! It'll be available on all iOS devices.

Live Photo editing

If you're someone who loves to take Live Photos, then buckle up, because you can now trim, select, mute, loop, rewind, and do so, so much more with Live Photos!

Another awesome feature that comes out of Live Photos is the ability to select the frame you want to display as the first image you see when you tap on a specific Live Photo.

Unfortunately, you still cannot use Markup with a Live Photo without turning the Live Part off of said Photo (GET ON IT, APPLE. AND LET ME STICK IN STUFF LIKE SNAPCHAT/IG MESSENGER SO IT MOVES WHEN IT'S LIVE).

Brand new Control Center

WWDC Keynote:

Control Center now packs all its features into a single page.

You know how with the current version of iOS you need to swipe left in the Control Center to access things like what you're listening to, volume, the duration of the song, and more? With iOS 11, you don't have to worry about any of that, because it's all on one screen!

Essentially the new Control Center allows you to control all the typical things you're used to controlling, along with features you'd normally have to swipe and scramble for.

The redesigned Lock screen and Notification Center aim to combine and make things one: Scroll up, and you can get all your other notifications that you normally wouldn't see on your Lock screen.

A smarter Siri

Let's say you've been planning a trip to Australia; you've watched every video you can on Australia, you've crept all your friends who have been to Australia on social media, you constantly look up flights and boat trips to Australia, etc.

What if Siri was then smart enough to suggest news articles about Australia when you were in the News app? Wouldn't it be helpful to get small reminders of something you're genuinely interested in without having to program or touch anything?

With iOS 11, you get a much, much smarter Siri: aside from the translate options, "Siri understands what you want next… with iOS 11, Siri uses on-device learning to topics it thinks might interest us."

So if you're always talking about your favorite show, obsessed with all things pug and puppy, or are looking to book a getaway to Australia, iOS 11 and Siri have you covered.

Music without interruption via Homekit

One of my biggest pet peeves is hanging out with friends and having people constantly interrupt the music because they have this "totally awesome song you'd like LOOOOVE, Cella."

A new update to Homekit is the ability to have friends add music to a playlist of sorts, called Shared Up Next, so they can essentially play DJ and pick what plays next.

This is a super great option at parties, if you're just chilling with pals, or if you want to seriously prank someone (honestly how funny would it be to add some death metal to your mom's classical music cooking playlist?).

Pretty new app store

OOH. SHINY.

The app store turns 9 this year, and so Apple says it's time for a facelift (and boy am I excited!)

"The brand new #App Store will be app-solutely beautiful"

Me: pic.twitter.com/dZ9WNDNdNu — cella lao rousseau (@hellorousseau) June 5, 2017

New tab called Today, which is located at the bottom of your screen and features a new app every day and the stories about the developers that created them!

The new Games tab will feature different games. You can browse by game categories, watch videos on gameplay, effortlessly scroll through ratings, and more.

The Apps tab focuses just on apps, including bestsellers, most popular apps, etc.

What do you think about iOS 11?

Are there any features that stand out to you when it comes to iOS 11, or do you think Apple might have missed the mark a bit? Is there an app that stands out to you specifically, or do all the newest updates fade into the background?

Let us know what you think in the comments below and if you're excited for the launch of iOS 11 (and what the rest of WWDC has in store!)