The Automatic Pro real-time car tracking Connected Car OBD-II adapter has dropped to $99.99 on Amazon. This is its lowest price ever outside of Prime Day and Black Friday events. We have seen it hit $110 a couple of times, but this is the first drop to $100.

If you have a car that's newer than the mid-90s, you most likely have an OBD-II port in it. You can use that to plug in this little dongle, which works with Bluetooth and a constant 3G connection to provide you information on your car. You can track your car, even while you're not driving it, and diagnose your engine light when it pops on. There's crash detection to deploy emergency services, too. You can even connect it to other smart devices like the Amazon Echo.

See on Amazon