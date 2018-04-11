As part of its Gold Box deals of the day, Amazon has the UE Blast marked down to just $99.99 in a variety of colors. It's available in black, blue, red, and white, and this is by far the best price we have ever seen on this powerful speaker.

The Blast has 360-degree sound with up to 12 hours of battery life. It has the Alexa voice assistant built right in, so you can ask it to play music from your favorite streaming service in addition to everything else Alexa does. The speaker is water-resistant and designed to withstand a few bumps. It also comes with the Ultimate Ears app that can learn your preferences over time, helping the speaker know what you want when you're listening.

Be sure to grab one now, before they sell out or the deal expires!

See at Amazon