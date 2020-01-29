What you need to know
- The 2020 emoji lineup has been announced.
- There are 117 new emoji coming this year.
- There is finally a roller skate emoji.
Every year, the Unicode Consortium votes on and approves a new set of emoji symbols for the year. Emoji 13.0 was just announced today and with it comes a laundry list of 117 new symbols (no laundry list symbol though). These emoji symbols will be coming to most platforms in the second half of 2020. Not every device will have all 117 symbols. Most software developers pick about half from the list to add to their various apps and operating systems.
New symbols range from new facial expressions, like a smiling face with a tear (I feel this way often), to body parts, like an anatomical heart and lungs, to animals, like a black cat, bison, mammoth, beaver, polar bear, and the dodo bird. There are a few new food and drink options, like blueberries, olive, bell pepper, flatbread, tamale, fondue, and bubble tea.
I can't wait to see how people get indignant over what a tamale is supposed to look like.
What's your favorite new emoji for 2020?
