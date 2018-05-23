Your new RED iPhone 8 is beautiful and super duper sleek, but that doesn't mean it doesn't need a little protection with the help of a case — and getting a case doesn't mean you have to cover up the awesomeness that is your RED iPhone 8! Here are 12 cases that'll mesh perfectly with your RED iPhone 8. 1. Keep it floral, keep it red, and keep it protected

You can grab this eye-catching red iPhone case for $29. 2. Business on the back, party on the sides, am I right?

This $13 case is super simple: it gives you a transparent back so you can admire your beautiful RED iPhone 8, while still adding a pop of red with the protective bumpers. 3. She wore an itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny… red… polkadot… iPhone case…

Doesn't really have the same ring to it, hey? Well, whatever. You can sport this $29 case no matter the weather. 4. Pair your RED iPhone 8 with this RED Apple Silicone case!

… I never said I was Shakespeare, alright? But if I was, I'd say something poetic like, "This case cost-eth $49 dollar… eths". 6. Bump bump bump, bump to the top!

SHINE BRIIIIIIIIGHT. TONIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIGHT. FOR $9. 9. If you love cheeseburgers as much as I do, then you'll love this case.

I'm from Canada, so I literally dream about In-N-Out and Shake Shack… and this $29 case really doesn't help my appetite despite how adorable it is... 10. 3 Words: Rubbery, liquid, silicone soft

Seriously, this $16 case is super soft to the touch and will go perfectly with your RED iPhone 8. 11. POW! ZOOM! BANG!