Your new RED iPhone 8 is beautiful and super duper sleek, but that doesn't mean it doesn't need a little protection with the help of a case — and getting a case doesn't mean you have to cover up the awesomeness that is your RED iPhone 8!
Here are 12 cases that'll mesh perfectly with your RED iPhone 8.
1. Keep it floral, keep it red, and keep it protected
You can grab this eye-catching red iPhone case for $29.
2. Business on the back, party on the sides, am I right?
This $13 case is super simple: it gives you a transparent back so you can admire your beautiful RED iPhone 8, while still adding a pop of red with the protective bumpers.
3. She wore an itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny… red… polkadot… iPhone case…
Doesn't really have the same ring to it, hey?
Well, whatever. You can sport this $29 case no matter the weather.
4. Pair your RED iPhone 8 with this RED Apple Silicone case!
Double up your RED: It's that easy! And it'll only cost you $49.
5. Roses are red, your iPhone is red, this case is good
… I never said I was Shakespeare, alright?
But if I was, I'd say something poetic like, "This case cost-eth $49 dollar… eths".
6. Bump bump bump, bump to the top!
With this $8, minimalist bumper frame with transparent back if you really want to show off your RED iPhone 8's glam.
7. Red leather, yellow leather, red leather, yellow leather...
Just kidding!
This $59 is just high-quality red, cherry leather. No yellow leather here.
(Sorry for the confusion)
8. Shine bright like a (RED) diamond!
SHINE BRIIIIIIIIGHT.
FOR $9.
9. If you love cheeseburgers as much as I do, then you'll love this case.
I'm from Canada, so I literally dream about In-N-Out and Shake Shack… and this $29 case really doesn't help my appetite despite how adorable it is...
10. 3 Words: Rubbery, liquid, silicone soft
Seriously, this $16 case is super soft to the touch and will go perfectly with your RED iPhone 8.
11. POW! ZOOM! BANG!
Want to add a little comic book POP to your RED iPhone 8? Then this $29 case is the ticket.
12. Folio + bumper = this li'l beauty right here.
Flip it in style with this $9 red folio case for your RED iPhone 8!
What are your top RED iPhone 8 case picks?
Is there a particular case that you've picked up that works perfectly with your RED iPhone 8?
Let me know what your top picks are in the comments down below and I'll be sure to check 'em out!