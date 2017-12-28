We use Lightning cables every day to charge up our iPhones and iPads: It's no surprise that eventually you're going to notice some wear and tear, especially if you carry a single cable around to charge in multiple places. Just take a second and think about everything your average Lightning cable goes through over the course of a month in your possession. Chances are, you've yanked it out of a few wall outlets to change charging locations, brought it out to your car and stuffed it in your center console between trips around the city, and even shoved it — tangled and twisted — into the odd bag. That's all normal wear and tear that will eventually kill your Apple Lightning cable, and nothing sucks more than having a destroyed charging cable when you really need it. Day 1

Day 12 Here's the thing: The Lightning cable you get from Apple when you purchase an iPhone or iPad is, at best, mediocre. The cable is functional and will charge your device just fine, but it often doesn't stand the test of time. As such, you can prevent a lot of frustration by picking up some more robust cables. Nylon-braided cables are superior

A good-quality nylon-braided cable is going to last you a lot longer than the cable Apple ships to you in the box. The woven exterior of the cable not only provides crucial structural integrity that will prevent tearing and fraying from everyday use, but also helps it withstand especially extreme forms of punishment. I have been rolling with Hiway's Lightning nylon-braided cables for about a year and couldn't be happier. I've been carrying them around every day, where they've befallen all sorts of issues that would have ruined lesser cables: getting caught in the zipper of my backpack, for instance, or being twisted up every way imaginable. After all that, they still charge my iPhone and iPad without incident. Quality cables are often cheaper!

The best part about getting quality cables is you don't have to spend a fortune. Many tougher third-party Lightning cables are even cheaper than Apple's default versions. For instance, Apple's basic Lightning to USB cable at $19; the third-party market price on Lightning cables is often much lower. The cables I have been using came in a 3-pack for $11!