Looking for the perfect Apple Watch band for fall? Here are a few of the best options out there!

Fall is a great time of year — actually, it's arguably the best!

The colors on the leaves change to beautiful hues of orange, gold, and brown, people start to bundle up under layers of scarves, sweaters and toques, and the bright color pallet of summer is gradually replaced by the warm tones of autumn.

… So why not match your Apple Watch to the weather and pick out a watch band that truly works with the season?!

Here are 12 great Apple Watch bands and colors for fall 2017!

1. Looking for a high-quality, handmade Apple Watch band that SCREAMS quality AND fall?

Then check out this beautiful leather watch band from Etsy.

2. PUMP-KIN UP YOUR LIFE.

… With this handmade pumpkin-orange leather strap.

3. O u fancy, huh?

With your Coach Tea Rose Apple Watch band that was just released in time for fall? Huh? HUH?!

AKA: KEEP IT SIMPLE FOR FALL, STUPID, WITH THIS [BROWN LEATHER APPLE WATCH BAND]((https://www.amazon.com/Genuine-Leather-iwatch-Replacement-Stainless/dp/B01EY9TY5E).

(Doesn't quite roll off the tongue, does it…)

5. 🎶 The falling leaaaaaaves… Drift by the windowwwwww… 🎶

The autumn leaaaaaaaaaaves of red and goooooooooold...

6. Fall colors + adorable dinosaurs = Everything I've ever wanted in an Apple Watch band for fall.

Seriously, look at this Rexy leather strap in mustard yellow and tell me you're not dying from cuteness/class?

7. Wood-n't you know it, this Apple Watch band screams fall!

And check out that 4.5-star rating!

8. Turn your Apple Watch into an autumn-tastic piece of jewelry!

This handmade beaded band of earth tones and gold is perfect for fall.

9. Just add some gray and a li'l rose gold…

… And you have yourself a wonderfully fall leather watch band!

10. Who said pinks can't work in fall?

Mute the florals, pastel the pinks, and you have the perfect autumn accessory.

11. Rustic, gold, and glam

Those are three perfect words to describe this rustic, Italian brushed leather band.

12. Wooden watch bands are all the rage this fall!

(TBH, I don't know if this is true… It's just what fashion magazines say, so I figure I'd copy 'em… But seriously, how awesome is this wooden watch band?!)

How are you falling into autumn?

(See what I did there?)

Do you have a favorite Apple Watch band that you put on during the fall season? Do you have different Apple Watch bands for every time the weather changes? Which ones are your favorite and why?

We're always looking for new Apple Watch bands to add to our collection, so let us know your top picks in the comments below — who knows, they might even make our next roundup!