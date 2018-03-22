April showers might bring May flowers, but having an Apple Watch band that works through the floral and the the faint drizzle is key for the spring-time. Here are 12 Apple Watch bands that are perfect for spring! 1. Baby-pink Sport band goodness

This new Apple Watch band isn't set to be released until the end of March for their 2018 Spring collection, but boy-howdy is it pretty. 2. Hermes with some holes in it

This is another Apple Watch band that's part of Apple's #2018Spring collection: check out that styling, hole-y design! 3. Coach brings the floral ruckus

… With this $150 tea-rose band for spring! 4. Keep it nylon, keep it pink, and keep it purple

And that's pretty much the equation for a killer spring Apple Watch band like this $10 one from Uitee. 5. Marble meets floral

If you're looking for a timeless, classy-ass Apple Watch band, then this $32 handmade piece from Etsy will keep you breathing, hunny. 6. Lilac lilac lilac

It may be spring, but you don't need to go bold with floral patterns: try this $15 pastel lilac Apple Watch band instead! 7. BUUUUUUT if you did want to stick to florals…

Seriously, this $26 arrow-inspired Apple Watch band is a piece of artwork. 9. Does this band not scream April showers?

I mean, look at that $8-$10 baby blue goodness... #YAS 10. Coach your way to the floral lifestyle you deserve

This $78 handmade Apple Watch band is more of a piece of jewelry or an accent piece, so it's perfect for wearing out on the town or to a fancy spring brunch. 12. Simple, spring, and floral