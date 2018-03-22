April showers might bring May flowers, but having an Apple Watch band that works through the floral and the the faint drizzle is key for the spring-time.
Here are 12 Apple Watch bands that are perfect for spring!
1. Baby-pink Sport band goodness
This new Apple Watch band isn't set to be released until the end of March for their 2018 Spring collection, but boy-howdy is it pretty.
2. Hermes with some holes in it
This is another Apple Watch band that's part of Apple's #2018Spring collection: check out that styling, hole-y design!
3. Coach brings the floral ruckus
… With this $150 tea-rose band for spring!
4. Keep it nylon, keep it pink, and keep it purple
And that's pretty much the equation for a killer spring Apple Watch band like this $10 one from Uitee.
5. Marble meets floral
If you're looking for a timeless, classy-ass Apple Watch band, then this $32 handmade piece from Etsy will keep you breathing, hunny.
6. Lilac lilac lilac
It may be spring, but you don't need to go bold with floral patterns: try this $15 pastel lilac Apple Watch band instead!
7. BUUUUUUT if you did want to stick to florals…
This $30 handmade Apple Watch band is like, super cute, right?
8. Bye-bye boring watch bands: Hello modern jewelry accents!
Seriously, this $26 arrow-inspired Apple Watch band is a piece of artwork.
9. Does this band not scream April showers?
I mean, look at that $8-$10 baby blue goodness... #YAS
10. Coach your way to the floral lifestyle you deserve
… with this $150 glovetanned leather Apple Watch band with floral prints from Coach!
11. Add some bling to your spring!
This $78 handmade Apple Watch band is more of a piece of jewelry or an accent piece, so it's perfect for wearing out on the town or to a fancy spring brunch.
12. Simple, spring, and floral
"Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking." — Miranda Priestly, The Devil Wears Prada
(Ps this Apple Watch badn will cost you between $11 to $13)