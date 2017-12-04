Sometimes all it takes to get into the holiday spirit are a few, good ol' fashioned holiday accessories, so let's deck your iPhone with boughs of holly — FA LA LA LA LAAAA LA LA LA LAAAA — and add a fun n' festive case!
Here are 12 iPhone cases that are bound to showcase your holiday spirit!
1. Just add an ugly sweater and you're set!
Cosy on up with this handmade, knit pattern for your iPhone for $32.84!
2. Hang ornaments from your iPhone, not your tree.
Give your tree a break this holiday season and add some ornaments to your iPhone for around $9!
3. HO HO HO!
The three F's of the holiday season, say the experts. Oh, and the experts also say this case will cost you around $27.
5. Just add a li'l glitter and you're good to go!
Red Glitter? Yup. Gold Glitter? Yup. For only $13? Yup. Yup yup yup.
6. Obsessed with candy canes?
Then you'll be obsessed with this $20 iPhone case. Just don't be licking it constantly. That'd be weird.
7. Simple snowflakes for seasonal celebrations
Did you like my alliteration there? And don't you love these handmade snowflake iPhone cases for around $27?
8. Just like the Christmas sweater Nana knitted for you when you were a small child!
Except it's $9 and made for your iPhone!
9. Poinsettias on point!
(Get it? Because this $37 case is covered in beautiful, vibrant, bright red Poinsettias? Aren't I funny?
… I'll show myself out…)
10. Keep it simple with a clear case + holiday lighting/razzle-dazzle
Ya' can't go wrong with hanging up a couple of lights up at home — and on your iPhone with this $13 iPhone case.
11. Some frost and some snowflakes make for a holiday-riffic iPhone!
Fun fact: did you know no two snowflakes are ever the same? And that this case will only cost you $9?
12. Tartan tartan tartan: Can you name a more holiday-ish pattern?
Tartan tartan tartan tartan tartan (for around $26!)
How do you get your iPhone in the holiday spirit?
Is there a certain case you always pop on during the holidays? Maybe a little sticker or accessory that'll get you amped for that holiday party?
Let us know what your tip-top holiday case options are in the comments below!