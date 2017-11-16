Today appears to be the day to buy rechargeable batteries at Amazon. What started as a single discount on a 12-pack of Eneloop AA batteries (which are now sold out) has resulted in a variety of other discounts surfacing.
These deals have been selling out quickly, but the ones that we have found to still be available include:
AA Batteries
- Eneloop Pro AA 4-pack - $12.99 (Normally $24.99)
- Eneloop Pro AA 4-pack with charger - $15.99 (Normally $26.99)
- Eneloop Pro AA 8-pack - $24.99 (Normally $32.99)
- AmazonBasics AA 16-pack - $22.99 (Normally $24.99)
AAA Batteries
- AmazonBasics AAA 4-pack - $4.99 (Normally $7.99)
- Eneloop AAA 4-pack - $4.99 (Normally $14.99)
- Eneloop AAA 8-pack - $13.99 (Normally $17.99)
- Eneloop AAA 12-pack - $13.99 (Normally $26.99)
AA & AAA Packs
- Eneloop Kit with 8 AA, 4 AAA, and Battery Charger - $19.99 (Normally $39.99)
- Eneloop Kit with 8 AA, 2 AAA, 2 C, 2 D and charger - $19.99 (Normally $39.99)
Pair the batteries with this awesome charger and say goodbye to the days of constantly buying and throwing away AA and AAA batteries.