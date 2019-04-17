Easter is fast approaching, and that means it's time for all things bunnies, easter eggs, candy, and more! If you're looking to give a festive gift or two, don't worry: you don't have to wait for the Easter bunny, we have you covered! Here are the best gifts for this year's Easter basket.
Music maker
AWE Mini Bunny Portable SpeakerStaff favorite
The AWE Mini Bunny Portable Speaker is an adorable and affordable Bluetooth speaker that's designed to look like a bunny — and even has squishy ears! It comes in aqua blue, green, red, white, blue, black, and pink color options and can place for up to six hours and has a range of 32 feet.
Bunny buddy
VERYLULU iPhone Silicone Case
The VERYLULU iPhone Silicone Case is a protective case with a raised bezel around your screen and camera that's designed to look like a set of bunny ears complete with a fuzzy little tail. You get two cases in one pack in black and soft pink colors.
Super affordable
Tuscom iPhone Ring
The Tuscom iPhone Ring is a super affordable and practical bunny-shaped gift option that easily attaches to the back of your iPhone, allowing you to prop it up, hang it from various hooks, and rotate it 360 degrees. It comes in rose gold, gold, and black metallic color choices.
Apple Watch wabbit
Josi Minea Apple Watch Bunny Band
The Josi Minea Apple Watch Bunny Band is a soft silicone band designed to protect your Apple Watch Series 1, 2, or 3 (42mm) from scrapes, bumps, and damage from the outside world, while still looking like an adorable bunny. You can pick it out in black, pink, white, and blue color options.
Light it up
Tecboss Cute Chick Night Light
The Tecboss Cute Chick Night Light is an adorable and functional night light that's shaped like a little chick nestled in an egg. It can be turned on and off with a simple touch and is perfect as a gift for a child.
Protective bunny
F&D Cable Buddy Bunny
The F&D Cable Buddy Bunny is a small but functional accessory that protects your Lightning cable from bends and tears. It looks like a little bunny biting onto your iPhone or iPad, so it's very on-brand for Easter.
Soft sound
CozyPhone Soft Fleece Bunny Headband Headphones
The CozyPhone Soft Fleece Bunny Headband headphones are super soft and super adorable headphone bands that look like bunny rabbits that allow your child to listen to their favorite tunes and videos. You can pick it out in white and pink bunny options.
Easter elegance
MysticBand Easter Egg Apple Watch Strap
The MysticBand Easter Egg 38/40mm Apple Watch Strap is a band that's decorated with festive and colorful Easter eggs. It's made from a soft leather material while the clasp is made from durable stainless steel.
Cute n' sturdy
Bole Cat Rabbit Shockproof iPad Mini Case
The Bole Cat Rabbit Shockproof iPad Mini Case is a protective iPad case that combines cuteness with practicality thanks to the adorable little bunny on the top. It's designed with handles and is both flexible and shockproof, making it ideal for children and little ones during hectic Easter festivities.
Photography friendly
Hellohelio Cute Bunny Selfie and Close Up Instax Mini Attachment
The Hellohelio Cute Bunny Selfie and Close Up Instax Mini Attachment is rabbit-shaped lens attachment for your Instax Mini that lets you shoot the perfect selfie or close up shot with your instant camera so you're never wasting film. It comes in a variety of bright and eye-catching colors.
Easter ears
iFetta Bunny Ear Kids Headphones
The iFetta Bunny Ear Kids Headphones are bunny ear-shaped headphones that lets your little one rock out like a rabbit. They're comfortable and easy to adjust and come in a bright and soft pink color combination.
Dandy like candy
Bunny Bait Easter Candy
What's Easter without candy? Bunny Bait Easter Candy gives you three different festive candy options that'll take your tastebuds to the next level with Bunny Bait, Easter Animal Boogers, and Bunny Tails. Try 'em all to really get into the East spirit!
What's going in our Easter basket this year
With Easter coming up, it can be tough to find the perfect present for the people in your life, but we hope our list has helped you turn yourself into a bit of an Easter bunny! The AWE Mini Bunny Portable Speaker gives you the most bang for your buck, and the color selection and squishy ears makes it perfect for people of all ages.
Maybe you're looking for a gift for a little one: the CozyPhone Soft Fleece Bunny Headband Headphones are both super comfortable and festive for the upcoming Easter weekend, while the Bole Cat Rabbit Shockproof iPad Mini Case is adorable, affordable, and protective.
No matter what choice you end up going with, we hope you have a stellar Easter weekend and a hoppy time with your friends and family!
