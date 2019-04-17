Easter is fast approaching, and that means it's time for all things bunnies, easter eggs, candy, and more! If you're looking to give a festive gift or two, don't worry: you don't have to wait for the Easter bunny, we have you covered! Here are the best gifts for this year's Easter basket.

What's going in our Easter basket this year

With Easter coming up, it can be tough to find the perfect present for the people in your life, but we hope our list has helped you turn yourself into a bit of an Easter bunny! The AWE Mini Bunny Portable Speaker gives you the most bang for your buck, and the color selection and squishy ears makes it perfect for people of all ages.

Maybe you're looking for a gift for a little one: the CozyPhone Soft Fleece Bunny Headband Headphones are both super comfortable and festive for the upcoming Easter weekend, while the Bole Cat Rabbit Shockproof iPad Mini Case is adorable, affordable, and protective.

No matter what choice you end up going with, we hope you have a stellar Easter weekend and a hoppy time with your friends and family!

