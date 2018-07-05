The AmazonBasics 35-mile ultra thin indoor TV antenna has matched its lowest price ever with this drop to $12.99. It normally sells for around $20 and hasn't gone below $15 since last September.

If you live anywhere near an urban center and have broadcast towers near you, the 35-mile range should be enough. You can use this reception map to see how it will work from your location. Whatever signals your antenna can reach, that's what you'll get to watch for no more than the price you're paying today. It can pick up HD channels like ABC, NBC, PBS, Fox, and more. It has black and white sides and can even be painted if you want. The coaxial cable is 10-feet long.

See on Amazon