There's no denying that Apple computers are on the pricey side, but one of the best ways to find a good deal is to shop for a previous gen model. Right now, B&H Photo has the late 2016 MacBook Pro (non-Touch Bar) down to $1,199, which is about $300 lower than its original retail price. This discount is available for both the silver and space gray versions of the computer which comes equipped with a 2GHz processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

As noted, this is a 2016 version of the MacBook Pro, but the differences between the 2016 and 2017 are actually pretty small. A similarly spec'd 2017 model would cost at least $300 more, so why not take those savings and invest in some USB-C dongles that you know you will need anyways?

What makes this deal worth considering? - You are saving $300 when comparing to the 2017 equivalent of this laptop. Overall, the differences between the two are rather small, so you're best to save the money and grab this one. B&H sweetens the deal by not charging sales tax at the time of purchase to those who live outside of NY and NJ.

