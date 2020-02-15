Everyone enjoys taking a much-deserved day off from work on President's Day, but you don't have to waste the day simply sitting around and inevitably eating way too much food with your friends and family.
Instead, take advantage of these limited-time deals on some of the best and most popular digital subscriptions on the web. Ranging from cloud storage plans and password generators to language-learning tools and graphic design apps, there's something on this list for everyone—and each deal is available at an additional discount when you enter the coupon code PRESIDENT15 at checkout.
MSRP: $345 | Sale Price: $149 | Price w/ code PRESIDENT15: $127
Save countless dollars on travel by signing up with Dollar Flight Club, which sends you alerts on the cheapest travel deals and best flights to destinations around the world. You'll be able to set up five departure regions, and all of your notifications are completely ad-free.
MSRP: $347 | Sale Price: $39 | Price w/ code PRESIDENT15: $34
Expand your mind and your horizons with a lifetime subscription to the 12min Micro Book Library, which allows you to power through books on a wide range of interesting and important topics in just 12 minutes on all of your devices.
MSRP: $390 | Sale Price: $40 | Price w/ code PRESIDENT15: $34
Ditch the expensive hard drives and land a lifetime of secure cloud storage with this subscription. This platform makes it easy to quickly send and retrieve files from the cloud, and you'll be able to protect all of your information with 256-bit encryption.
MSRP: $2995 | Sale Price: $99 | Price w/ code PRESIDENT15: $85
This website analyzes nationwide real restate data so you can easily find investment properties on any budget. You'll get real-time stats on a variety of properties ranging from sales to rentals, and it's easy to find exactly what you're looking for thanks to advanced filters.
MSRP: $600 | Sale Price: $39 | Price w/ code PRESIDENT15: $34
Create impressive image designs for your brand or business with Design Wizard Pro. With over 30,000 professionally-designed templates, this subscription offers unlimited use of pro-level images and designs so you don't have to worry about hidden fees or red tape down the line.
MSRP: $540 | Sale Price: $29 | Price w/ code PRESIDENT15: $25
Fine-tune your resume so you can land your dream career with this intuitive software, which will help you craft system-optimized resumes that are specifically designed to capture the attention of any hiring manager.
7. GeoZilla Phone GPS Locator & Tracker App: Premium Lifetime Subscription
MSRP: $300 | Sale Price: $29 | Price w/ code PRESIDENT15: $25
With a variety of location-sharing and safety monitoring features, this tracker app will help you ensure your family's safety regardless of where they are. You'll be able to see when they arrive or depart a specific location, and it's possible to receive customized text alerts throughout the day.
MSRP: $300 | Sale Price: $119 | Price w/ code PRESIDENT15: $102
This premium sentence search tool offers contextualized examples of the phrases you're looking for to help you write better. It's easy to narrow your search based on your specific writing style and goals, and you'll even be able to write in over 50 languages while getting your results in English.
MSRP: $257 | Sale Price: $39 | Price w/ code PRESIDENT15: $34
With one-click presets, Photomatix Pro allows you to quickly and easily transform virtually any image. It offers a variety of HDR styles and streamlined settings for added convenience, and it's easy to upload your revised shots to any online medium.
MSRP: $200 | Sale Price: $20 | Price w/ code PRESIDENT15: $17
Never forget another password with Sticky Password Premium, which will help you protect your online identity by automatically generating super-secure passwords that can all be accessed with a single master key.
MSRP: $300 | Sale Price: $29 | Price w/ code PRESIDENT15: $25
If you love books but just don't have enough time to sit and flip through countless pages every day, check out BookNotes Book Summaries—a top-rated service that provides key insights from over 1,000 best-selling books in just 15 minutes.
MSRP: $3117 | Sale Price: $49 | Price w/ code PRESIDENT15: $42
This universal file hub will help you stay on top of your data and files across all of your devices at once. It's easy to sync everything from single files to large media folders with a single click, and you'll be able to rest easy knowing that your files are protected with the latest 256-bit encryption.
MSRP: $540 | Sale Price: $45 | Price w/ code PRESIDENT15: $39
Streamline and simplify the web hosting process by signing up for a lifetime subscription with BoxHosting, which will help you build an online presence through unlimited access to 10GB of email hosting, free SSL, exclusive pre-installed caching technology, and more.
MSRP: $85 | Sale Price: $20 | Price w/ code PRESIDENT15: $17
Take the monotonous repetition and headaches out of learning a new language with uTalk. This powerful language-learning platform makes it easy to learn over 140 languages on all of your devices, and there's no time limit for when you need to select your chosen languages.
MSRP: $2940 | Sale Price: $40 | Price w/ code PRESIDENT15: $34
Drastically cut down on your slideshow prep time with Slideshop, which offers unlimited access to 250 premium presentation templates and over 6,000 slides that can be used for any type of presentation in go-to platforms like PowerPoint, Keynote, Google Slides, and more.
Prices are subject to change.
